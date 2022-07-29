UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 | Official Weigh-In Results

Ahead of Saturday’s incredible UFC 277 pay-per-view card at The American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas headlined by a women’s bantamweight rematch for UFC gold between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes, every fighter on the card has now successfully weighed-in.

Here is a full result of the weigh-ins, along with a look at how some of the fighters looked when tipping the scales.

Main Event: Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes Weigh-In

Both Peña and Nunes have tipped the scales and have weighed-in successfully ahead of their highly anticipated rematch for the Women’s UFC Bantamweight Title. The champion, Julianna Peña weighed in at 134.5-pounds, with the challenger, Amanda Nunes, weighing in at 135-pounds.

Julianna Peña vs Amanda Nunes Betting Odds

Co-Main Event: Both Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France Make Weight

Both Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France tip the scales at a lean, mean 124.5 pounds ahead of their Interim Flyweight Title bout.

Other Notable UFC 277 Weigh-In Results

Full Card Weigh-In Results

All weights are written in pounds (lbs):

Main Card:

Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight Title Bout: Julianna Peña (134.5) vs Amanda Nunes (135)

Co-Main Event – Interim Flyweight Title Bout: Brandon Moreno (124.5) vs Kai Kara-France (124.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs Sergei Pavlovich (254)

Flyweight Bout: Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs Alex Perez (125.5)

Light-Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev (206) vs Anthony Smith (206)

Prelims:

Welterweight Bout: Alex Morono (171) vs Matthew Semelsberger (171)

Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober (155.5) vs Rafael Alves (155.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Don’Tale Maynes (255) vs Hamdy Abdelwahab (264.5)

Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose (155.5) vs Rafa Garcia (155)

Early Prelims:

Welterweight Bout: Michael Morales (170.5) vs Adam Fugitt (171)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Joselyne Edwards* (137.5) vs Ji Yeon Kim (135)

Light-Heavyweight Bout: Nicolae Negumereanu (205) vs Ihor Potieria (204)

Welterweight Bout: Orion Cosce* (172.5) vs Blood Diamond (169)

*means the fighter missed weight