UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 | Official Weigh-In Results

Ahead of Saturday’s incredible UFC 277 pay-per-view card at The American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas headlined by a women’s bantamweight rematch for UFC gold between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes, every fighter on the card has now successfully weighed-in.
Here is a full result of the weigh-ins, along with a look at how some of the fighters looked when tipping the scales.
Main Event: Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes Weigh-In
Both Peña and Nunes have tipped the scales and have weighed-in successfully ahead of their highly anticipated rematch for the Women’s UFC Bantamweight Title. The champion, Julianna Peña weighed in at 134.5-pounds, with the challenger, Amanda Nunes, weighing in at 135-pounds.
Julianna Peña vs Amanda Nunes Betting Odds
|Moneyline
|UFC Odds
|Play
|Julianna Peña
|+200
|Amanda Nunes
|-250
Co-Main Event: Both Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France Make Weight
Both Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France tip the scales at a lean, mean 124.5 pounds ahead of their Interim Flyweight Title bout.
Other Notable UFC 277 Weigh-In Results
Full Card Weigh-In Results
All weights are written in pounds (lbs):
Main Card:
Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight Title Bout: Julianna Peña (134.5) vs Amanda Nunes (135)
Co-Main Event – Interim Flyweight Title Bout: Brandon Moreno (124.5) vs Kai Kara-France (124.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs Sergei Pavlovich (254)
Flyweight Bout: Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs Alex Perez (125.5)
Light-Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev (206) vs Anthony Smith (206)
Prelims:
Welterweight Bout: Alex Morono (171) vs Matthew Semelsberger (171)
Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober (155.5) vs Rafael Alves (155.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Don’Tale Maynes (255) vs Hamdy Abdelwahab (264.5)
Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose (155.5) vs Rafa Garcia (155)
Early Prelims:
Welterweight Bout: Michael Morales (170.5) vs Adam Fugitt (171)
Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Joselyne Edwards* (137.5) vs Ji Yeon Kim (135)
Light-Heavyweight Bout: Nicolae Negumereanu (205) vs Ihor Potieria (204)
Welterweight Bout: Orion Cosce* (172.5) vs Blood Diamond (169)
*means the fighter missed weight