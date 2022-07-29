UFC News and Rumors

UFC 277: Peña vs Nunes 2 | Official Weigh-In Results

Paul Kelly
Linkedin
Peña vs Nunes

Ahead of Saturday’s incredible UFC 277 pay-per-view card at The American Airlines Center in Dallas,  Texas headlined by a women’s bantamweight rematch for UFC gold between Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes, every fighter on the card has now successfully weighed-in.

Here is a full result of the weigh-ins, along with a look at how some of the fighters looked when tipping the scales.

Main Event: Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes Weigh-In

Both Peña and Nunes have tipped the scales and have weighed-in successfully ahead of their highly anticipated rematch for the Women’s UFC Bantamweight Title. The champion, Julianna Peña weighed in at 134.5-pounds, with the challenger, Amanda Nunes, weighing in at 135-pounds.

Julianna Peña vs Amanda Nunes Betting Odds

Moneyline UFC Odds Play
Julianna Peña +200 BetOnline logo
Amanda Nunes -250 BetOnline logo

Co-Main Event: Both Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France Make Weight

Both Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France tip the scales at a lean, mean 124.5 pounds ahead of their Interim Flyweight Title bout.

Other Notable UFC 277 Weigh-In Results

Full Card Weigh-In Results

All weights are written in pounds (lbs):

Main Card:

Main Event – Women’s Bantamweight Title Bout: Julianna Peña (134.5) vs Amanda Nunes (135)

Co-Main Event – Interim Flyweight Title Bout: Brandon Moreno (124.5) vs Kai Kara-France (124.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis (264.5) vs Sergei Pavlovich (254)

Flyweight Bout: Alexandre Pantoja (125.5) vs Alex Perez (125.5)

Light-Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev (206) vs Anthony Smith (206)

Prelims:

Welterweight Bout: Alex Morono (171) vs Matthew Semelsberger (171)

Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober (155.5) vs Rafael Alves (155.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Don’Tale Maynes (255) vs Hamdy Abdelwahab (264.5)

Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose (155.5) vs Rafa Garcia (155)

Early Prelims:

Welterweight Bout: Michael Morales (170.5) vs Adam Fugitt (171)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Joselyne Edwards* (137.5) vs Ji Yeon Kim (135)

Light-Heavyweight Bout: Nicolae Negumereanu (205) vs Ihor Potieria (204)

Welterweight Bout: Orion Cosce* (172.5) vs Blood Diamond (169)

 

*means the fighter missed weight

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

