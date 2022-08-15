UFC 278: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards goes down this Saturday, August 20th from the Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. The current champion at 170-pounds, Kamaru Usman, is arguably the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC, and puts his highly coveted title on the line against his former foe from 2015, the British MMA star, Leon Edwards. This rematch between Usman and Edwards is not to be missed, in what is a highly anticipated match-up between two of the best fighters in the world right now.

Continue reading to find out our best bets for Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2 this Saturday night for the UFC Welterweight Title.

Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2 — Fight Information

🥊 UFC Match: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 📊 Records: Kamaru Usman (20-1, 9 Wins by KO) | Leon Edwards (19-3, 6 Wins by KO)

Kamaru Usman (20-1, 9 Wins by KO) | Leon Edwards (19-3, 6 Wins by KO) 📅 Date: August 20th, 2022

August 20th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx 10.30PM EST

Approx 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Welterweight Title

UFC Welterweight Title 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ / BT Sport

ESPN+ / BT Sport 🏟 Venue: Vivint Arena | Salt Lake City, Utah, USA

Vivint Arena | Salt Lake City, Utah, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Kamaru Usman -350 | Leon Edwards +275

UFC Odds — Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2 Fight Odds

Kamaru Usman comes in as the heavy -350 betting favorite in this match-up. For Leon Edwards, it’s just the second time in his UFC career that sees him as the betting underdog. Last time out against Colby Covington, Usman won a unanimous decision and looks highly impressive. Similarly, the challenger Edwards won his last fight via unanimous decision against the MMA legend, Nate Diaz at UFC 263. This is such a great fight on paper and one that is a lot closer than the bookmakers have it!

Can the British MMA star prove the bookies wrong and defeat the number one in the division and possibly the world, Kamaru Usman? We’ll have to tune in and find out.

Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2 Preview

A world title fight for 170-pound supremacy goes down between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards this Saturday night, in what is one of the most intriguing matchups in the UFC welterweight division in recent time.

On paper, this is a closer fight than perhaps the bookmakers have it. Yes, Usman deserves to be the favourite, but for us here at The Sports Daily, pricing him at -350 is far too wide. ‘Rocky’ is coming in fresh off the back of a nine fight win streak, including a dominant display against Nate Diaz at UFC 263 last June. Usman is ranked at number one in the UFC pound-for-pound list, but do not think this is going to be an easy nights work for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, far from it.

Usman’s resumé is impeccable in the UFC. The 35-year-old is 15-0 in the octagon since joining the UFC from Legacy, including wins over the likes of Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal in his last three fights. He won the title back in March 2019, and since then has defended it successfully five times.

Notably, Usman of course has that win over Leon Edwards to which came back in 2015, but both fighters have come on leaps and bounds since then, right to the very top of the 170-pound tree.

Who will win welterweight supremacy and solidify themselves as the best in the division?

UFC Betting Trends — Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2

Just like when gambling on any other sport, betting trends can be very useful when wagering on boxing and MMA events. Continue reading to find the best UFC betting trends to back for each fighter in this highly anticipated UFC Welterweight World Title clash.

Kamaru Usman Betting Trends

Kamaru Usman has won 3 of his last 5 fights by KO/TKO

Every knockout Usman has had in his MMA career has come via punches. No wins by knee, elbow or kicks

Leon Edwards Betting Trends

Leon Edwards has won nine fights (one no contest) in a row since his defeat to Usman in 2015

Of these 9 wins, 7 have come via decision, with one TKO and one submission

Free UFC 278 Picks — The Best Bets for Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2

One of the best matchups imaginable in the welterweight division takes to our screens this weekend, as Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman clash for the second time, this time for UFC gold. This fight is such a tough one to call. Will the Brit right the wrongs from the first fight and make the necessary adjustments to win? Will Kamaru Usman keep his perfect UFC record in tact? It’s such a great fight.

To predict a winner of this fight isn’t easy, despite the bookmakers having ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ as a relatively heavy favourite. Usman most definitely deserves to be the favourite, but after Edwards’ latest victory over Nate Diaz and his perfect run in the UFC since his last defeat to Usman, having the odds as wide as they are is slightly offensive to the Jamaican-born Englishman.

However, with that being said, here at The Sports Daily we are slightly edging towards an Usman points victory in this fight. Although Usman has won via KO/TKO in three of his last five fights, we feel that he will make it back-to-back unanimous decision wins and keep his 100% record over ‘Rocky’.

Our safest bet for this fight would be just be a decision victory for Usman, which is priced at around -110 with BetOnline. However, we can see the 35-year-old Nigerian superstar picking up round after round and winning the fight unanimously. You can get this at a price of +150 with BetOnline.

We think Edwards could make it difficult for Usman, circling the champion and using his superior boxing pedigree, but that ultimately Usman will prove to be too strong and begin to get to Edwards. Another potential betting avenue to explore could be the amount of takedowns Usman may land in the fight. We think he could land 2+ takedowns against Edwards, which is priced at +225 with BetOnline.

With this in mind, bet on the side of value in this match-up and take the ‘Kamaru Usman to win by unanimous decision’ prop at the current price of +200.

Kamaru Usman — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: Champion

Age: 35

Country: Nigeria

Height: 6’0″ (183 cm)

Reach: 76” (193 cm)

Weight 170 lbs (77 kg)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 20-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 9

Fights Won by Submissions: 1

Fights Won by Decision: 10

Leon Edwards — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats