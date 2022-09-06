Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz goes down this Saturday, September 10th from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, United States. The Swedish monster comes here with an impeccable 11-0 record inside the octagon, with the 37-year-old American only winning one of his last four fights since he beat Conor McGregor.

This fight between Chimaev and Diaz is not to be missed, in what is a highly anticipated match-up between the future of the sport of MMA, and a veteran of mixed martial arts. Continue reading to find out our best bets for Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz this Saturday night for the #1 contender spot in the welterweight division.

Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz — Fight Information

🥊 UFC Match: Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz 📊 Records: Khamzat Chimaev (11-0, 6 Wins by KO) | Nate Diaz (21-13, 5 Wins by KO)

Khamzat Chimaev (11-0, 6 Wins by KO) | Nate Diaz (21-13, 5 Wins by KO) 📅 Date: September 10th, 2022

September 10th, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx 10.30PM EST

Approx 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: N/A

N/A 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ / BT Sport

ESPN+ / BT Sport 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, USA

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Khamzat Chimaev -1150 | Nate Diaz +750

UFC 279 Odds — Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz Fight Odds

Khamzat Chimaev comes in as the heavy -1150 betting favorite in this match-up. For Nate Diaz, he will be hopeful of riding off into the sunset after beating the biggest prospect in the UFC. Either that or a win here leads to a trilogy bout with none other than ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. This is such a great fight on paper and one that is a lot closer than the bookmakers have it!

Can the UFC veteran prove the bookies wrong and defeat the third best welterweight in the division and the biggest prospect in MMA, Khamzat Chimaev? We’ll have to tune in and find out.

Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz Preview

An intriguing welterweight match-up goes down between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz this Saturday night, in what is one of the most intriguing matchups in terms of pedigree and name. Diaz is a legend of the sport, despite losing 13 times in mixed martial artist. Chimaev is a UFC champion in the making, and is one of the biggest draws in the sport right now.

On paper, this is a closer fight than perhaps the bookmakers have it. Yes, Chimaev deserves to be the favourite, but for us here at The Sports Daily, pricing him at -1150 is far too wide. Diaz only has one win inside the octagon since his infamous victory over Conor McGregor, when he beat former UFC lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis. However, Diaz has freakish fitness and a granite chin, so if he is still standing in front of ‘Borz’ in the third or forth round, then Chimaev could find himself in a bit of trouble.

Chimaev’s resumé is impeccable in the UFC. The 28-year-old is 5-0 in the octagon since joining the UFC from Brave, including wins over the likes of former UFC title contender, Gilbert Burns and also Li Jingliang in his last two fights. He has steamrolled almost everyone he has stepped into the octagon with, and will be looking to continue that streak this weekend against the UFC veteran.

Will Chimaev win and get a shot at UFC Gold next? Can Diaz get back in the W column and potentially call for the Conor McGregor trilogy fight?

UFC Betting Trends — Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz

Just like when gambling on any other sport, betting trends can be very useful when wagering on boxing and MMA events. Continue reading to find the best UFC betting trends to back for each fighter in this highly anticipated main event bout in the UFC welterweight division.

Khamzat Chimaev Betting Trends

The Swedish superstar has won via KO/TKO, submission and decision since joining the UFC in 2020

Chimaev has never gone longer than 3 rounds in his MMA career, he has 7 first round stoppages in his 11 fights

Nate Diaz Betting Trends

Diaz’s last win was in 2019, with his last win before that coming in March 2016 against Conor McGregor

Over half of Diaz’s wins inside the octagon have been decision victories (11)

Free UFC 279 Picks — The Best Bets for Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz

A fairy-tale match-up in the UFC welterweight division takes to our screens this weekend, as Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz clash for the very first time. This fight is such a tough one to call. Will Diaz roll back the years and cause a huge upset? Is Chimaev the hottest prospect in MMA right now and the next in line for a shot at Leon Edwards’ UFC title? It’s such a great fight.

However, with that being said, here at The Sports Daily we are edging towards an Chimaev KO or submission victory in this fight. Although his last fight did go the distance versus Gilbert Burns, we can see the 28-year-old rag-dolling Diaz before stopping him in the second or third round via KO/TKO or submission. Chimaev has far more strings to his bow and is more of an all-round mixed martial artist, which will certainly stand him in good stead for this fight.

However, with that being said, here at The Sports Daily we are edging towards an Chimaev KO or submission victory in this fight. Although his last fight did go the distance versus Gilbert Burns, we can see the 28-year-old rag-dolling Diaz before stopping him in the second or third round via KO/TKO or submission. Chimaev has far more strings to his bow and is more of an all-round mixed martial artist, which will certainly stand him in good stead for this fight.

Our safest bet for this fight would be just be a knockout or submission victory for the Frenchman, which is priced at around -250 with BetOnline. However, we can see the Swedish hero having a fast start and getting rid of the MMA legend in the first or second round. You can get this at a price of +220 with BetOnline.

We think Diaz could make it difficult for Chimaev, and if the fight goes to the mat and the #3 ranked welterweight thinks he will be able to submit Diaz with ease, then he has another thing coming. Nate Diaz is an animal on the ground in his own right, so Chimaev must be careful if this fight does end up on the deck.

Another potential betting avenue to explore could be whether this fight goes the distance or not. We don’t think it will. We think this fight will NOT last the full 25 minutes, which is priced at -300 with BetOnline.

With this in mind, bet on the side of value in this match-up and take the ‘Khamzat Chimaev to win via KO/TKO or Submission in Rounds 1 or 2’ prop at the current price of +220.

Khamzat Chimaev — Record and Bio

Rank: #3 UFC Welterweight

Age: 28

Country: Sweden

Height: 6’2″ (188 cm)

Reach: 75” (190 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 11-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 6

Fights Won by Submission: 4

Fights Won by Decision: 11

Nate Diaz — Record and Bio