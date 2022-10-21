UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi

The biggest fight card of the year goes down this weekend as UFC 280 takes centre stage at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. There are a plethora of highly competitive, compelling fights on this card, and we have you covered for the best betting odds on each and every bout.

The main event of UFC 280 sees Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira fight for the UFC Lightweight Title. The co-main event is for the UFC Bantamweight Title, as TJ Dillashaw challenges Aljamain Sterling for his 135-pound crown. There are also some other incredible fights such as Sean O’Malley vs Petr Yan, Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot, Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov and much, much more.

UFC 280 – Fight Card Information

🥊 UFC Event: UFC 280

UFC 280 📅 Date: October 22nd, 2022

October 22nd, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title Fights: 2 (UFC Lightweight Title & UFC Bantamweight Title)

2 (UFC Lightweight Title & UFC Bantamweight Title) 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN PPV | UK: BT Sport Box Office

US: ESPN PPV | UK: BT Sport Box Office 🏟 Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

UFC 280 Full Card Fight Odds

Check out the charts below for the best UFC odds on each fight from BetOnline

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev Fight Odds (Main Event)

Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw Fight Odds (Co-Main Event)

Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley Fight Odds

Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot Fight Odds

Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot Fight Odds

Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady Fight Odds

Nikita Krylov vs Volkan Oezdemir Fight Odds

Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho Fight Odds

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev Fight Odds

Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson Fight Odds

Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcom Gordon Fight Odds

Karol Rosa vs Lina Länsberg Fight Odds

