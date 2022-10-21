Betting Guides

UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Linkedin
4 min read
Sean O'Malley UFC 280
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The biggest fight card of the year goes down this weekend as UFC 280 takes centre stage at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. There are a plethora of highly competitive, compelling fights on this card, and we have you covered for the best betting odds on each and every bout.

The main event of UFC 280 sees Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira fight for the UFC Lightweight Title. The co-main event is for the UFC Bantamweight Title, as TJ Dillashaw challenges Aljamain Sterling for his 135-pound crown. There are also some other incredible fights such as Sean O’Malley vs Petr Yan, Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot, Volkan Oezdemir vs Nikita Krylov and much, much more.

The Best UFC 280 Free Bets & Betting Promos

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NFL Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

UFC 280 – Fight Card Information

  • 🥊 UFC Event: UFC 280
  • 📅 Date: October 22nd, 2022
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title Fights: 2 (UFC Lightweight Title & UFC Bantamweight Title)
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN PPV | UK: BT Sport Box Office
  • 🏟  Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

UFC 280 Full Card Fight Odds

Check out the best UFC betting sites by clicking the link. We have done the hard work for you and have reviewed the Top 10 UFC betting sites for you ahead of UFC 280 this weekend!

Check out the charts below for the best UFC odds on each fight from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev Fight Odds (Main Event)

Bet Odds Play
Moneyline Charles Oliveira +130 | Islam Makhachev -160 UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi
Total Rounds Over 3.5 (+175) | Under 3.5 (-250) UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi

Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw Fight Odds (Co-Main Event)

Bet Odds Play
Moneyline Aljamain Sterling -170 | TJ Dillashaw +140 UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi
Total Rounds Over 3.5 (-250) | Under 3.5 (+175) UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi

Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley Fight Odds

Bet Odds Play
Moneyline Petr Yan -275 | Sean O’Malley +225
Total Rounds Over 1.5 (-400) | Under 1.5 (+275) UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi

Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot Fight Odds

Bet Odds Play
Moneyline Beneil Dariush +162 | Mateusz Gamrot -188 UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi
Total Rounds Over 1.5 (-350) | Under 1.5 (+250) UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi

Katlyn Chookagian vs Manon Fiorot Fight Odds

Bet Odds Play
Moneyline Katlyn Chookagian +170 | Manon Fiorot -200 UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi
Total Rounds Over 2.5 (-400) | Under 2.5 (+275) UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi

Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady Fight Odds

Bet Odds Play
Moneyline Belal Muhammad +110 | Sean Brady -138 UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi
Total Rounds Over 1.5 (-500) | Under 1.5 (+333) UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi

Nikita Krylov vs Volkan Oezdemir Fight Odds

Bet Odds Play
Moneyline Nikita Krylov -170 | Volkan Oezdemir +144 UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi
Total Rounds Over 1.5 (-188) | Under 1.5 (+137) UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi

Makhmud Muradov vs Caio Borralho Fight Odds

Bet Odds Play
Moneyline Makhmud Muradov +170 | Caio Borralho -200 UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi
Total Rounds Over 1.5 (-225) | Under 1.5 (+162) UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs Gadzhi Omargadzhiev Fight Odds

Bet Odds Play
Moneyline Abubakar Nurmagomedov -170 | Gadzhi Omargadzhiev +140 UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi
Total Rounds Over 1.5 (-350) | Under 1.5 (+250) UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi

Armen Petrosyan vs AJ Dobson Fight Odds

Bet Odds Play
Moneyline Armen Petrosyan -210 | AJ Dobson +175 UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi
Total Rounds Over 1.5 (-138) | Under 1.5 (+100) UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Mokaev vs Malcom Gordon Fight Odds

Bet Odds Play
Moneyline Muhammad Mokaev -1200 | Malcom Gordon +700 UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi
Total Rounds Over 1.5 (-110) | Under 1.5 (-125) UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi

Karol Rosa vs Lina Länsberg Fight Odds

Bet Odds Play
Moneyline Karol Rosa -333 | Lina Länsberg +250 UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi
Total Rounds Over 2.5 (-300) | Under 2.5 (+225) UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi

Best MMA Sportsbook For UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev

UFC 280 Betting Odds For The Full Fight Card From Abu Dhabi

  1. Join BetOnline HERE
  2. Deposit up to $2,000 with our promo code INSIDERS after registering your account
  3. Get a 50% deposit bonus up to a maximum of $1,000
  4. You can now start wagering on any MMA market at UFC 280 this weekend

Head over to one of the best MMA Sportsbooks around – BetOnline – and once you’ve signed up (only takes a few minutes) and deposited the full amount ($2,000), you will receive $1,000 in UFC free bets to use on this weekend’s stellar UFC card from the ‘Fight Island’, Abu Dhabi – Just use our unique promo code – INSIDERS – when making your opening deposit.

$2,000 too much to deposit? Fear not. If you can’t afford to deposit the full $2,000 – BetOnline will still match you to 50%. So even a $500 first deposit gets you a $250 free MMA bet, $1,000 gets you $500, you get the idea! Just a reminder that this offer is only available on your opening deposit, so you might as well take full advantage and deposit as much as you can!

Claim Your BetOnline UFC 280 Free Bets
Topics  
Betting Guides MMA UFC
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly

Twitter Linkedin
Paul Kelly is an avid sports fan and writer, specialising in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Paul graduated from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, attaining a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Arrow to top