Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev goes down this Saturday, October 22nd from the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The Lightweight Title is on the line in the main event at UFC 280, with a stacked preliminary and main card of competitive fights to add to the spectacular show.

This fight between Oliveira and Makhachev is not to be missed, in what is a highly anticipated match-up between the best lightweight on the planet right now, and a mixed martial arts animal, looking to emulate the success of his friend and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Continue reading to find out our best bets for Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev this Saturday night for UFC Gold at 155-pounds from UFC 280.

Best UFC 280 Free Bets & Betting Promos

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev – Fight Information

🥊 UFC Match: Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev 📊 Records: Charles Oliveira (33-8, 9 KO’s) | Islam Makhachev (22-1, 4 KO’s)

Charles Oliveira (33-8, 9 KO’s) | Islam Makhachev (22-1, 4 KO’s) 📅 Date: October 22nd, 2022

October 22nd, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Lightweight Title

UFC Lightweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN PPV | UK: BT Sport Box Office

US: ESPN PPV | UK: BT Sport Box Office 🏟 Venue: Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Etihad Arena | Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 🎲 Fight Odds: Charles Oliveira +163 | Islam Makhachev -188

UFC 280 Odds — Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev Fight Odds

Islam Makhachev comes in as the -163 betting favorite in this match-up. For Charles Oliveira, he will be hopeful of winning back his lightweight title after losing it on the scales last time out. Oliveira is still seen as the champion, with Makhachev certainly the dangerman in the division. This is such a great fight on paper and one that is a lot closer than the bookmakers have it!

Can Oliveira win his fourth successive lightweight title fight and solidify himself as the best in the division and arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet? We’ll have to tune in and find out.

When betting on the UFC, it’s important to get the best fight odds. Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the UFC betting odds for the Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev fight via Bovada, one of the best UFC betting sites.

Check out the best UFC betting sites by clicking the link. We have done the hard work for you and have reviewed the Top 10 UFC betting sites for you!

Check out the chart above for the best UFC odds from Bovada, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev Preview – UFC 280

An intriguing lightweight match-up goes down between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev this Saturday night, in what is one of the most intriguing matchups in the 155-pound division since the Nurmagomedov vs McGregor.

UFC Betting Trends — Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev

Just like when gambling on any other sport, betting trends can be very useful when wagering on boxing and MMA events. Continue reading to find the best UFC betting trends to back for each fighter in this highly anticipated main event bout for the title in the UFC lightweight division.

Charles Oliveira Betting Trends

The Brazilian is on an 11 fight win streak, winning seven of these by submission

Oliveira has never gone five rounds in his professional MMA career

Islam Makhachev Betting Trends

Makhachev is on a 10 fight winning streak since his TKO loss to Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in October 2015

None of Makhachev’s last four fights have gone the distance (3 submission wins and one TKO)

Free UFC 280 Picks — The Best Bets for Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev

A fairy-tale match-up in the UFC lightweight division takes to our screens this weekend, as Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev clash for the very first time in the main event at UFC 280. This fight is such a tough one to call. Will this be the coming out party of Islam Makhachev? Can Charles Oliveira again defy the odds and win as a betting underdog? Will Oliveira become a two-time UFC Lightweight Champion? It’s such a great fight.

To predict a winner of this fight isn’t easy, despite the bookmakers having Makhachev as a relatively big favourite. This comes as a bit of a surprise to a lot of MMA fans. Given the fact Oliveira has beaten the likes of Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson. This shows that there is a huge amount of hype behind the Russian warrior. The fact Makhachev is a relatively wide betting favorite says a lot for his skillset, despite not beating anyone in the Top 5 of the Lightweight rankings as of yet.

With that being said, here at The Sports Daily we are edging towards an Oliveira victory via submission or decision in this fight. Although Oliveira is technically the champion and has beaten all of the best fighters in the division, he is somehow still criminally underrated.

Oliveira has won his last two fights by submission, and has 21 submission wins in his professional MMA career. This looks a likely outcome of course, but Makhachev himself is a submission artist. This makes us edge more towards a points victory for ‘De Bronx’, but do not rule out a submission at all.

Our safest bet for this fight would just be wagering on Charles Oliveira to win outright, which is priced at around +163 with Bovada. However, we can see the Brazilian MMA hero using his skillset and getting the nod on the judges scorecards after five gruelling rounds of action. Although a submission victory is usually the most likely outcome for Oliveira, the fact Makhachev himself has lots of submissions makes us think ‘De Bronx’ will be more cautious and use his superior boxing and kickboxing skills to win a decision. You can get this at a magnificent price of +1200 with Bovada.

Of course, Makhachev will be a tough opponent in his own right. However, for us here at The Sports Daily, we just seem to think that Oliveira has the edge in almost every department. He has betting standing game on the feet, as well as having far more submission and being a prover winner at the elite level. Makhachev is somewhat of an unknown quantity as of right now, but could well be the biggest star in Russian MMA this time next week if he does get the win. Which the bookmakers seem to think will happen.

Another potential betting avenue to explore could be whether this fight goes the distance or not. We think it could well last the full duration. We think this fight WILL last the full 25 minutes, which is priced at +275 with Bovada.

With this in mind, bet on the side of value in this match-up and take the ‘Charles Oliveira To Win The Fight Outright’ prop at the current price of +163.

To place your free bets on Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev at Bovada, click the link below.

Place Your Free Bets on Oliveira vs Makhachev at Bovada

Tale of the Tape

Charles Oliveira — Record and Bio

Rank: #1 Lightweight

Age: 32

Country: Brazil

Height: 5’10″ (178 cm)

Reach: 74” (188 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 33-8

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 9

Fights Won by Submission: 21

Fights Won by Decision: 3

Islam Makhachev — Record and Bio