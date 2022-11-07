UFC 281: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira goes down this Saturday, November 12th from Madison Square Garden, New York, USA. The Middleweight Title is on the line in the main event at UFC 281, with a stacked preliminary and main card of competitive fights to add to the spectacular show.

This fight between Adesanya and Pereira is not to be missed, in what is a highly anticipated match-up between two of the best middleweights on the planet. Pereira has beaten Adesanya twice in the kickboxing world before they became UFC fighters, but Adesanya is the long-reigning champion at middleweight. Continue reading to find out our best bets for Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira this Saturday night for UFC Gold at 185-pounds from UFC 281.

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira – Fight Information

🥊 UFC Match: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira 📊 Records: Israel Adesanya (23-1, 15 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (6-1, 5 KO’s)

Israel Adesanya (23-1, 15 KO’s) | Alex Pereira (6-1, 5 KO’s) 📅 Date: November 12, 2022

November 12, 2022 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10.30PM EST

Approx. 10.30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Middleweight Title

UFC Middleweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN PPV | UK: BT Sport Box Office

US: ESPN PPV | UK: BT Sport Box Office 🏟 Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York, USA

Madison Square Garden | New York, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Israel Adesanya -175 | Alex Pereira +150

UFC 281 Odds — Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Fight Odds

Israel Adesanya comes in as the -175 betting favorite in this match-up. For Alex Pereira, he will be hopeful of making it a hat-trick of victories over Adesanya in their fighting careers. The long-reigning champion against the man who has beaten ‘Izzy’ twice. This is such a great fight on paper and one that is a lot closer than the bookmakers have it!

Can Adesanya make it 13 straight wins in the middleweight division and solidify himself as the best at middleweight and arguably one of the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet? We’ll have to tune in and find out.

When betting on the UFC, it’s important to get the best fight odds. Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown of the UFC betting odds for the Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira fight via BetOnline, one of the best UFC offshore sportsbooks.

Check out the best UFC betting sites by clicking the link. We have done the hard work for you and have reviewed the Top 10 UFC betting sites for you!

Check out the chart above for the best UFC odds from BetOnline, one of the best online sportsbooks.

Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira Preview – UFC 281

An intriguing middleweight match-up goes down between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira this Saturday night, in what is one of the most intriguing matchups in the 185-pound division since the ‘The Last Stylebender’ became the champion.

UFC Betting Trends — Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira

Just like when gambling on any other sport, betting trends can be very useful when wagering on boxing and MMA events. Continue reading to find the best UFC betting trends to back for each fighter in this highly anticipated main event bout for the title in the UFC middleweight division.

Israel Adesanya Betting Trends

The Nigerian/New Zealander is on an 12 fight win streak at 185-pounds

Adesanya’s last four fights have all gone five rounds

Alex Pereira Betting Trends

The Brazilian is on a six fight win streak, winning all 3 of his UFC fights

Pereira beat Adesanya twice in kickboxing (one by unanimous decision, one by KO)

Free UFC 281 Picks — The Best Bets for Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira

A fairy-tale match-up in the UFC middleweight division takes to our screens this weekend, as Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira clash for the third time in the main event at UFC 281. This fight is such a tough one to call. Will this be the coming out party of Alex Pereira? Can Israel Adesanya make it 13 straight wins at middleweight in the UFC? Is Oliveira Adesanya’s kryptonite? It’s such a great fight.

To predict a winner of this fight isn’t easy, despite the bookmakers having Adesanya as a relatively big favourite. This may come as a surprise to some fans given the fact that Adesanya has lost twice in the kickboxing world to Pereira. However, Adesanya is well on his way to nearly matching Anderson Silva’s record for UFC Middleweight Title defenses, and has looked almost unbeatable at 185-pounds since his move to the UFC.

With that being said, here at The Sports Daily we are edging towards an Adesanya victory via KO/TKO or decision in this fight. Although Adesanya is the champion and has been perfect in his MMA career to date, he will have something to prove this weekend against a man who may just have his number.

‘The Last Stylebender’ has won his last four middleweight title fights via decision, so that looks like the likeliest outcome in the main event at MSG this weekend. However, Pereira has never been the full five rounds before and has only had three UFC fights, so is still learning a lot and could well have been thrown into the deep end a little too soon.

Our safest bet for this fight would just be wagering on Israel Adesanya to win outright, which is priced at around -175 with BetOnline. However, we can see the New Zealand/Nigeria MMA hero using his skillset and getting the nod on the judges scorecards after five flawless rounds of action. Although Adesanya does have 15 knockouts in his MMA career, h has tended to play it safe since becoming champion and coasting to wide decision victories.

However, as he said about Pereira, he hasn’t gone more than three rounds before. If he throws it all at Adesanya in the first few rounds here, he could well get stopped in the championship rounds here. You can get this at a magnificent price of +1400 with BetOnline.

Of course, Pereira will be a tough opponent in his own right. However, for us here at The Sports Daily, we just seem to think that Adesanya has the edge in almost every department. Although there may be some demons in the mind of Israel Adesanya, he is by far the best middleweight on the planet. he has proved that since winning UFC Gold. The 33-year-old is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the entire UFC, and can catapult himself to the same level as Anderson Silva as an MMA Middleweight great with a win here this weekend.

With this in mind, bet on the side of value in this match-up and take the ‘Israel Adesanya To Win The Fight Outright’ prop at the current price of -175.

Tale of the Tape

Israel Adesanya — Record and Bio

Rank: UFC Middleweight Champion

Age: 33

Country: New Zealand/Nigeria

Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)

Reach: 80” (203 cm)

Stance: Switch

Overall Record: 23-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 15

Fights Won by Submission: 0

Fights Won by Decision: 8

Alex Pereira — Record and Bio

Rank: #4 Middleweight

Age: 35

Country: Brazil

Height: 6’4″ (193 cm)

Reach: 79” (200 cm)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 6-1

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 5

Fights Won by Submission: 0

Fights Won by Decision: 1

