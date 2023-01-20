UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill: Fight Card, Date, Time, and UFC Stats

The first UFC pay-per-view of the year heads to Brazil on Saturday with a stacked fight card.

With the vacant light heavyweight belt on the line, Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill headline the main event bout at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The co-main event will also feature the fourth meeting between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno in a battle for the flyweight belt.

Scroll down for the complete UFC 283 fight card, learn how to watch, and find out how the fighters in the main event measure up to one another.

UFC 283: Hill vs Teixeira | How to Watch UFC 283

UFC: 283

UFC 283 Date: Saturday, January 21, 2023

When is UFC 283: 10:00pm ET

TV Channel: PPV

Where is UFC 283: Jeunesse Arena | Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

UFC 283 Main Event: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill

UFC Stats: Teixeira 38-3-0 | Hill 11-1-0

UFC Odds: Teixeira (+115) | Hill (-135)

UFC 283 Fight Card

The full UFC 283 card has been released with Hill vs Teixeira headlining the PPV.

There will be 15 fights in total, beginning with the early preliminary card at 6pm. Mauricio Rua vs Ihor Potieria will headline the late prelims before Paul Craig vs Johnny Walker kick off a star-studded main card.

Lauren Murphy will take on Jessica Adrade in a women’s flyweight bout between two of the top-6 ranked fighters. That fight will be followed by Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny and Figueiredo vs Moreno 4.

Below, you’ll find the full UFC 283 Card.

UFC 283 Card (PPV 10 p.m. ET)

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno

Gilbert Burns vs Neil Magny

Lauren Murphy vs Jessica Andrade

Paul Craig vs Johnny Walker

UFC 283 ESPN/ESPN+ Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Mauricio Rua vs Ihor Potieria

Gregory Rodrigues vs Brunno Ferreira

Thiago Moises vs Melquizael Costa

Shamil Abdurakkhimov vs Jailton Almeida

Gabriel Bonfim vs Mounir Lazzez

UFC 283 ESPN/ESPN+ Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Luan Lacerda vs Cody Stamann

Ismael Bonfim vs Terrance McKinney

Warlley Alves vs Nicolas Dalby

Josiane Nunes vs Zarah Fairn

Saimon Oliveira vs Daniel Marcos

UFC Stats

Hill enters on a three-fight winning streak and has won four of five fights in the octagon overall.

Meanwhile, Teixeira will be looking to avoid a two-fight skid after losing the light heavyweight belt against Prochazka at UFC 275. Prior to that, Teixeira had won six consecutive fights.

Below, we’ll go over some stats for both Teixeira and Hill to see how they measure up with one another heading into Saturday’s fight.

Glover Teixeira — UFC Bio

Rank: #2 Light Heavyweight

#2 Light Heavyweight Age: 43

43 Country: Brazil

Brazil Height: 6’2” (187.96 cm)

6’2” (187.96 cm) Reach: 76” (193.04 cm)

76” (193.04 cm) Weight: 205 (92.99 kg)

205 (92.99 kg) Stance: Orthodox

Glover Teixeira UFC Record and Stats

Overall Record: 33-8

33-8 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 18 (55% of wins)

18 (55% of wins) Fights Won by Submission: 10 (30% of wins)

10 (30% of wins) Fights Won by Decision: 5 (15% of wins)

5 (15% of wins) Fights Lost by KO/TKO: 3 (38% of losses)

3 (38% of losses) Fights Lost by Submission: 1 (13% of losses)

1 (13% of losses) Fights Lost by Decision: 4 (50% of losses)

Jamahal Hill — UFC Bio

Rank: #7 Light Heavyweight

#7 Light Heavyweight Age: 31

31 Country: United States

United States Height: 6’4” (193.04 cm)

6’4” (193.04 cm) Reach: 79” (200.66)

79” (200.66) Weight: 205 lbs (92.99 kg)

205 lbs (92.99 kg) Stance: Southpaw

Jamahal Hill UFC Record and Stats