UFC 283: Texeira vs Hill Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

The first UFC pay-per-view of the year features a star studded fight card with Glover Teixeira meeting Jamahal Hill inside the octagon for UFC 283 in Brazil. The action kicks off on Saturday with a massive 15-fight card at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. Both the flyweight and the heavyweight belts are for grabs on Saturday night and several other top-ranked fighters will also be in action.

Teixeira will look to regain the light heavyweight title in front of a hometown crowd against Hill while Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will battle it out for the fourth time in the flyweight division.

UFC 283: Hill vs Teixeira | How to Watch UFC 283

After Jiri Prochazka was sidelined due to a shoulder injury, the light heavyweight title was up for grabs. Neither Magomed Ankalaev or Jan Blachowicz won the title after battling to a draw in December, opening the doors for Teixiera and Hill to claim the gold.

Teixeira is the former light heavyweight champ but relinquished his title after losing to Prochazka at UFC 275 but will face an uphill climb versus Hill, who is 12 years younger than the veteran fighter.

Hill is currently the favorite by a narrow margin at -135 odds and Teixeira heads into the octagon with +115 odds.

Check out the chart below for a full breakdown of UFC 283 odds from BetOnline, one of the best UFC betting sites.

The best offshore sportsbooks are offering UFC fans better odds than traditional online sportsbooks for UFC 283.

The 43 year old Teixeira is the underdog at +115 odds heading into this matchup. He comes off a loss to Prochazka where he lost the light heavyweight title.

Meanwhile, Hill is on a three fight win streak. In fact the Michigan native has only lost one fight in his career to Paul Craig. Hill is favored to win the match at -135 odds.

Check out the chart below for the best moneyline odds for fill vs Teixeira.

Moneyline Odds Play Jamahal Hill -135 Glover Teixeira +115

The total number of rounds is set at 1.5 rounds suggesting the fight won’t go to a decision.

The top online sportsbooks are predicting the fight will go over 1.5 rounds with the over being favored at -125 odds. Meanwhile the under is offered at -105 odds.

Check out the chart below for the best odds for total rounds.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 1.5 -125 Under 1.5 -105

UFC 283 Best Bets For Teixeira vs Hill

Hill is known to be a dynamic striker and will be faster than Teixeira but the American has always struggled in the grappling department. He only has one career loss which came by way of Paul Craig, who locked Hill in an armbar in the round and dislocated his shoulder when didn’t tap.

Hill was also taken down by Santos six times in his last fight. While Santos didn’t do anything with those takedowns, Teixeira is an elite grappler with the ability to land strikes and attempt submission from side and top control.

Teixeira should be able to hold his own in striking exchanges, despite his lack of lateral movement. He is a very technical boxer that has the ability to land heavy shots from in the pocket and will be durable enough to withstand any damage.

In a toe-to-toe matchup, Hill is one dimensional compared to Teixeira.

Take Teixeira to win back the light heavyweight title in Brazil