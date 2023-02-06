UFC 284 Fighter Pay: Alexander Volkanovski Set To Earn Over $1 Million

UFC 284 will be live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia this Saturday Night. In this article, we will go over the UFC fighter salary ahead of this weekend’s fight card.

UFC 284 will take place this Saturday, February 11th from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. This PPV event is headlined by the two pound-for-pound best fighters on the planet in lightweight champion Islam Makhachev taking on featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Volkanovski will be looking to be the next double-champ in front of his home fans in Australia. Meanwhile, Makhachev is searching for his title defense and the number one spot atop of the pound-for-pound rankings.

Alexander Volkanovski To Earn Over $1 Million Of Base Pay at UFC 284

Volkanovski comes into this matchup against the number two pound-for-pound best fighter in the world in Islam Makhachev as one of the highest-paid athletes in the UFC. He is risking his UFC unbeaten streak against his toughest competition to date.

In Volkanovski’s last title defense against Max Holloway, his reported pay for that unanimous decision victory was $1,262,000. He earned $1,000,000 in base pay, $200,000 in PPV payout (est.), a performance bonus of $20,000, and $42,000 for the Venum sponsorship deal.

Based on those figures alone, Volkanovski should walk away Saturday being the highest-paid fighter on the card. With his base pay of $1,000,000 and his Venum sponsorship deal of $42,000, he should walk away with a minimum of $1,042,000 and that doesn’t count any performance bonuses and PPV payout.

UFC 284 Fighter Pay | UFC Salaries And Payout

The UFC normally doesn’t disclose fighter pay for obvious reasons (contract negotiations) but there are some disclosed figures that always circulate around the internet.

By using those figures we can do some math to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming PPV event UFC 284. Check out the potential payouts for each fighter below:

Alexander Volkanovski: $1,000,000

Islam Makhachev: $500,000

Yair Rodriguez: $100,000

Josh Emmett: $78,000

Randy Brown: $72,000

Jack Della Maddalena: $12,000

Justin Tafa: $19,200

Parker Porter: $16,000

Jimmy Crute: $42,000

Alonzo Menifield: $41,500

Tyson Pedro: $43,000

Modestas Bukauskas: $12,000

Joshua Culibao: $30,000

Melsik Baghdasaryan: $30,000

Kleydson Rodrigues: $12,000

Shannon Ross: $12,000

Jamie Mullarkey: $22,000

Francisco Prado: $12,000

Jack Jenkins: $12,000

Don Shainis: $12,000

Loma Lookboonmee: $24,000

Elise Reed: $20,000

Blake Bilder: $12,000

Shane Young: $20,000

Zubaira Tukhugov: $50,000

Elves Brenner: $12,000

*These salaries are estimated based on their previous base pay.

UFC 284 Staff Salaries

Below is a list of the potential salaries for the UFC staff for this weekend’s upcoming UFC 284.

UFC Ring Girl Salary: $1,000 to $5,000 per event

$1,000 to $5,000 per event UFC Referee Salary: $700 to $2,500 per event

$700 to $2,500 per event UFC Ring Announcers Salaries: $50,000 to $75,000 per event

UFC 284 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $263,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC 284.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4000, 4-5 fights pays out $4,5000, 6-10 bouts pays out $6,000, 11-15 pays out $11,000, 16-20 pays out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000, meanwhile title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.