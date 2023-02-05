UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

After a long hiatus on that side of the continent for the UFC, they are finally back in Australia as we have UFC 284 on tap this weekend February 11th. The UFC has pitted the respective number one and number two pound-for-pound fighters against one another as current Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski looks to be the next double-champ as he takes on Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

We also have an interim Featherweight championship on the line in the co-main event as Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett go to battle to see who takes on champion Alexander Volkanovski to unify the belts. The rest of this card is littered with excitement with some of the best up-and-coming fighters the UFC has to offer.

UFC Odds – Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

Before this fight was even announced, Volkanovski weighed in as the backup for the lightweight championship when Islam Makhachev captured gold against former champion Charles Oliveira.

That certainly foreshadowed this matchup between the current featherweight champion and the current lightweight champion. Volkanovski is at a pretty big size disadvantage in this fight despite fighting as high as welterweight early in his career which is embedded in the betting lines.

Despite his lone little blip on his record for Makhachev, he has been dominant in every other fight in his career. He has finished each of his last five opponents meanwhile, Volkanovski has only one finish in his last six fights in the last four years.

Makhachev is currently a heavy betting favorite at -400 and Volkanovski comes back as the underdog at +300 betting odds.

Check out the full breakdown of the UFC 284 odds below from BetOnline, one of the best UFC betting sites.

Fight Odds On The Moneyline Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

The current lightweight champion Makhachev is on an 11-fight winning streak and is a massive -400 favorite which has an implied win percentage of 80%.

Meanwhile, the current featherweight champion Volkanovski who’s looking to become the next double-champ is currently a big underdog at +300 which has an implied win percentage of 25%.

Check out the chart below for the best moneyline odds for Makhachev vs. Volkanovski.

Moneyline Odds Play Islam Makachev -400 Alexander Volkanovski +300

Fight Odds On Total Rounds Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

The total number of rounds is set at 2.5 rounds which is suggesting that this is certainly going to end inside the distance.

The top sportsbooks are predicting that this will go over the 2.5 round mark as it is being favored at -175 odds which has an implied win percentage of 63.60%.

Check out the chart below for the best odds on the total rounds for this main event fight.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 2.5 -175 Under 2.5 +145

UFC 284 Best Bet For Makhachev vs. Volkanovski

In the men’s featherweight division, we have a striker’s delight as Australia’s Shannon Ross takes on Brazil’s Kleydson Rodrigues.

Right now, Rodrigues comes in as the favorite at -280 and the come back on the underdog Ross is +240.

Both fighters are looking to get back into the win column after they are both coming off of losses. This will also be Ross’ UFC debut on one of the biggest fight cards of the year and in his home country.

Each fighter’s strengths are to stand and trade at range where I believe Rodrigues has a distinct speed advantage. He also seems to pack more of a punch and is more diverse with his striking attack.

With that said, this fight should be fairly close throughout but the volume, power, and damage done by Rodrigues will be the deciding factor in him getting the unanimous decision nod.