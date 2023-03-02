UFC 285 will be live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night. In this article, we will go over the UFC fighter salaries ahead of this weekend’s fight card.

UFC 285 is on tap for this Saturday night, March 4th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This PPV is headlined by the return of the GOAT Jon “Bones” Jones looking to reclaim that status along with gold in his new weight class as he takes on the former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

There is also another title on the line, in the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko is set to defend her title once more as she takes on surging contender Alexa Grass in a fight that looks to be her toughest title defense to date.

Jon Jones Is Set To Be The Highest Paid Heavyweight

Jones comes into this fight with a newly signed eight-fight deal which makes him the highest-paid heavyweight on the UFC’s roster. There are also rumblings that the only person to rival Jones in terms of salary would be none other than Conor McGregor.

Jones wasn’t happy with his pay prior to signing his new eight-fight deal with the promotion. He got together with his management team at Golden Boy Promotions to hammer out this new deal before signing on for the biggest fight of his career against Ciryl Gane.

UFC 285 Fighter Pay | UFC 285 Salaries And Payouts

The UFC normally doesn’t disclose fighter pay for obvious reasons (contract negotiations) but there are some disclosed figures that always circulate around the internet.

By using those figures we can do some math to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming PPV event UFC 285.

Check out the potential UFC 285 payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Jon Jones $1,000,000 $32,000 $1,032,000 Ciryl Gane $500,000 $32,000 $532,000 Valentina Shevchenko $400,000 $42,000 $442,000 Alexa Grasso $100,000 $32,000 $132,000 Geoff Neal $72,000 $6,000 $78,000 Shavkat Rakhmonov $40,000 $4,500 $44,500 Mateusz Gamrot $90,000 $6,000 $96,000 Jalin Turner $42,000 $6,000 $48,000 Jamie Pickett $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Bo Nickal $12,500 $4,000 $16,500 Cody Garbrandt $150,000 $11,000 $161,000 Trevin Jones $16,000 $4,500 $20,500 Derek Brunson 100,000 $16,000 $116,000 Dricus Du Plessis $50,000 $4,500 $54,500 Viviane Araujo $49,000 $6,000 $55,000 Amanda Ribas $60,000 $6,000 $66,000 Julian Marquez $40,000 $4,500 $44,500 Marc-Andre Barriault $40,000 $6,000 $46,000 Ian Machado Garry $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Kenan Song $40,000 $6,000 $16,000 Mana Martinez $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Cameron Saaiman $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Jessica Penne $24,000 $4,500 $16,000 Tabatha Ricci $18,000 $4,500 $22,000 Farid Basharat $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Da’Mon Blackshear $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Loik Radzhabov $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Esteban Ribovics $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC 285 Staff Salaries

Below is a list of the potential salaries for the UFC staff for this weekend’s upcoming UFC 285.

UFC Ring Girl Salary: $1,000 to $5,000 per event

$1,000 to $5,000 per event UFC Referee Salary: $700 to $2,500 per event

$700 to $2,500 per event UFC Ring Announcers Salaries: $50,000 to $75,000 per event

UFC 285 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $272,500 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC 285. The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on. Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4000, 4-5 fights pays out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pays out $6,000, 11-15 pays out $11,000, 16-20 pays out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000, meanwhile title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.