UFC 285: Get To Know UFC Bantamweight Cameron Saaiman

The most highly anticipated UFC event of the year UFC 285 is on tap this weekend live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. We have the return of the GOAT Jon “Bones” Jones taking on his toughest adversary to date in former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

In the co-main event, we have the women’s flyweight title on the line as Valentina Shevchenko looks to defend her flyweight championship for the eighth time as she takes on surging contender Alexa Grasso.

This entire fight is absolutely stacked from top to bottom with elite talent. There is one fighter that seems to be overshadowed by some of the bigger-named fighters on the card and that’s UFC bantamweight Cameron Saaiman. Let’s get to know him a little bit better before his big showdown this weekend.

Where is Cameron Saaiman From?

Saaiman is a new face to the men’s bantamweight division. He made his name known from a great performance on Dana White’s Contender Series which ultimately got him a contract with the promotion. From there he got a dominant win in his UFC debut at UFC 282 which saw his stock rise mightily.

Saaiman is one of only two South African fighters in the UFC and the other is his training partner Dricus Du Plessis will be fighting with him at UFC 285. He was born and raised in Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa where he was the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) bantamweight champion.

Where does Cameron Saaiman Train?

Saaiman trains out of Team CIT MMA in Colbyn, Pretoria, South Africa. He trains under head coach Morne Visser who is an MMA pioneer in South Africa. He also trains with #10 middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis.

Saaiman was one of the top bantamweight prospects coming out of South Africa and the EFC promotion and he has shown that he has a very high ceiling already at just 7-0 into his professional career.

Cameron Saaiman’s Next Fight

Saamain will be making his second walk to the octagon this weekend at UFC 285 as he takes on fellow bantamweight fighter Mana Martinez. Much like Saaiman, Martinez got his claim to fame by being on the Contender Series but he ultimately lost that fight but got signed after a win on the regional scene.

Martinez is a very long and lanky striker that loves to do a lot of his work at distance which is something Saaiman will need to adjust to. Good thing for Saaiman that he has a very good training partner in Du Plessis to help him get ready for this matchup. Don’t forget to check him out as he is the second fight on the preliminary card on March 4th live at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.