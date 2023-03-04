UFC 285: Jamie Pickett vs Bo Nickal Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

The highly anticipated PPV event UFC 285 is finally here tomorrow night live at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. We have the return of the GOAT Jon Jones looking to claim another title in a brand new weight class as he takes on former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

Also, we have the women’s flyweight championship on the line in the co-main event as Valentina Shevchenko takes on surging contender Alexa Grasso. Shevchenko will be looking to solidify herself as the women’s GOAT by attempting to defend her title once more this weekend at UFC 285.

There is also one fight that is flying under the radar and that is the main card opener between UFC veteran Jamie Pickett and UFC debutant and four-time D1 All-American and three-time national champion wrestler Bo Nickal. Let’s take a more in-depth look at this matchup.

Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Jamie Pickett +1000 Bo Nickal -2000

Nickal comes into his UFC debut as one of the biggest favorites for a debut fighter in UFC history with a staggering -2000 moneyline. There is a ton of hype surrounding him even though this will only be his fourth professional mixed martial arts fight.

He is up there as one of the best wrestlers to ever step foot inside the octagon next to some of the Olympians that have competed in the UFC like Daniel Cormier and Henry Cejudo. With that said, this is MMA and not wrestling and Pickett is here to spoil the party being the more experienced fighter who’s far stiffer in competition.

Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal Prediction

Nickal is the biggest favorite on the entire fight card and that is saying something when there are two GOATs on the same card in Valentina Shevchenko and Jon Jones. That is the level that the oddsmakers believe Nickal is at already in his professional career.

Pickett is going to be a good test for Nickal, to see where he is at right now being as he is just 3-0 thus far. He has had some decent wins in his career like a win over Joseph Holmes but this is a far bigger task.

Ultimately, I don’t see Pickett being able to do enough on the feet to keep Nickal from shooting for his legs, taking him down, and submitting him. Expect Nickal to make quick work of Pickett and submit him in the very first round.

Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal Best Bet

Moneyline Odds Play Bo Nickal Wins By Submission In Round 1 -105

Since Nickal is one of the biggest betting favorites in UFC history, you have to get creative when trying to make money betting on him. So the right approach would take Nickal to steamroll Pickett and submit him in round 1.

Between his professional and amateur fights, he has three first-round submissions and two first-round knockouts. Being as Pickett’s best chance is for Nickal to stand and trade with him, Nickal will be smart and take Pickett down and finish him on the mat.

