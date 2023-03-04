UFC 285: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones will be back in action against Cyril Gane at UFC 285 tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada. Get the latest UFC 285 odds, predictions, and the best bets for Jones vs Gane below.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones returns to the octagon tonight against Ciryl Gane in UFC 285. Jones vs Gane will headline one of the biggest MMA events of the year, as UFC heads to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Jones will enter as a slight favorite with -157 odds to win the fight. Meanwhile, Gane owns +137 odds to win and will be an underdog after losing his first shot at the heavyweight title versus Francis Ngannou.

How to Watch UFC 285: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

🥊 UFC PPV: 285

285 📅 UFC 285 Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Saturday, March 4, 2023 🕙 When is UFC 285: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: PPV

PPV 🏟 Where is UFC 285: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🏆 UFC 285 Main Event: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 UFC Stats: Jones 26-1-0 | Gane 11-1-0

Jones 26-1-0 | Gane 11-1-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Jones (-157) | Gane (+137)

UFC 285 Odds

After three long years, Jones finally makes his heavyweight debut against Gane for the vacant UFC heavyweight title.

While there are many doubts surrounding Jones’ return to the octagon, the extra weight may add even more force to his destructive striking power. Jones has been UFC’s long-time light heavyweight champion and will look to win another title in a second weight class.

However, Jones has never faced someone as big and athletic as Gane. The French fighter has the total package and exceptional footwork.

Gane will be hungry after suffering his first career UFC loss versus Ngannou, who subsequently vacated the heavyweight belt, setting the stage for this must-see title fight.

Check out the chart below for a full breakdown of UFC 285 odds from BetOnline, one of the best UFC betting sites.

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Odds

Even though this is his first time fighting in the heavyweight class, Jones is the favorite heading into tonight with -157 odds.

Meanwhile, Gane opens with +137 odds against Jones in the octagon.

Check out the chart below to view the best moneyline odds for Gane vs Jones.

Moneyline Odds Play Ciryl Gane +137 Jon Jones -157

Jones vs Gane Total Rounds

The total rounds for Jones vs Gane are set at 4.5 rounds with the over being favored at -145. The under is being offered at +115.

With the over being favored, it suggests the fight will go the distance.

Check out the chart below for the best odds for total rounds.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 4.5 -145 Under 4.5 +115

UFC 285 Predictions and Best Bets for Jones vs Gane

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones is one of the best UFC fighters ever and it’s hard to believe we’re getting him at this price.

At -157, UFC fans have plenty of reasons to back one of the greatest fighters ever to step into the octagon.

Jones is competing in his 19th main event under the UFC banner, making it the second most in company history after Anderson Silva.

He has a currently 18-fight UFC unbeaten streak in the light heavyweight class which is the longest active streak in the division and the longest in the history of the weight class. The record is also the longest undefeated streak among active fighters.

While he’s never fought in the heavyweight class, Jones relies on his wrestling which will be Gane’s biggest weakness. Gane’s only loss came at the hands of Francis Ngannou, who used his wrestling to rally and beat Gane by decision.

Jones is a strong wrestler, who should be able to keep Gane at bay with his threats of takedown.

Take Jon Jones to beat Cyril Gane on the moneyline at UFC 285.