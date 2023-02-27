UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Fight Card, Date, Time, Location, How to Watch & Live Stream

The long-awaited PPV event of the year UFC 285 is finally here, as the return of Jon “Bones” Jones is near as he takes on former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in a fight everyone has been looking forward to since the moment it has been announced.

Jones has been out of the picture for over three years now and will be looking to come back and stake his claim as the GOAT if he is able to go in there and take out the very game and very dangerous Gane.

This isn’t the only great fight on tap for this weekend as we have the women’s flyweight championship on the line as Valentina Shevchenko is set to defend her title against surging contender Alexa Graso. We also have two of the top prospects in the game on the main card as well in Shavkat Rakhmanov and the highly anticipated debut of national wrestling champion Bo Nickal.

UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane

UFC: 285

Date: Saturday, March 4th, 2023

When is UFC 285: 10:00 pm ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

Where is UFC 285: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 285 Main Event: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC 285 Fight Card

The whole world will be watching as Jon Jones makes his return to the octagon to take on Ciryl Gane but that’s not the only great fight that’s on tap for this weekend. Check out the entire UFC 285 lineup below:

Main Card

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane (Heavyweight Championship)

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso (Women’s Flyweight Championship)

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal

Prelims

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

Loik Radzhabov vs. Esteban Ribovics