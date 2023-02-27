UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Fight Card, Date, Time, Location, How to Watch & Live Stream

The long-awaited PPV event of the year UFC 285 is finally here, as the return of Jon “Bones” Jones is near as he takes on former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in a fight everyone has been looking forward to since the moment it has been announced.
Jones has been out of the picture for over three years now and will be looking to come back and stake his claim as the GOAT if he is able to go in there and take out the very game and very dangerous Gane.
This isn’t the only great fight on tap for this weekend as we have the women’s flyweight championship on the line as Valentina Shevchenko is set to defend her title against surging contender Alexa Graso. We also have two of the top prospects in the game on the main card as well in Shavkat Rakhmanov and the highly anticipated debut of national wrestling champion Bo Nickal.
UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane | How To Watch UFC 285
- UFC: 285
- UFC 284 Date: Saturday, March 4th, 2023
- When is UFC 284: 10:00 pm ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
- Where is UFC 284: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
- UFC 284 Main Event: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane
UFC 285 Fight Card
The whole world will be watching as Jon Jones makes his return to the octagon to take on Ciryl Gane but that’s not the only great fight that’s on tap for this weekend. Check out the entire UFC 285 lineup below:
Main Card
Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane (Heavyweight Championship)
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso (Women’s Flyweight Championship)
Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner
Jamie Pickett vs. Bo Nickal
Prelims
Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones
Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas
Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Ian Machado Garry vs. Kenan Song
Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman
Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
Farid Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
Loik Radzhabov vs. Esteban Ribovics