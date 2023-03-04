UFC 285 Jones vs Gane: Is The Heavyweight Title Belt On The Line in Vegas?

The most highly anticipated PPV event of the year is finally here. Everyone is excited for one of the biggest comeback fights in UFC history as the GOAT Jon Jones makes his long-awaited heavyweight debut as he takes on former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

Jones has been on the shelf for over three years due to some contract disputes but also because he was building his frame perfect for his new weight class. He looks to add yet another championship belt around his waist come Saturday but it will be no easy task as Gane is arguably his stiffest competition to date.

Is the UFC Heavyweight Title on the Line in Jones vs Gane?

Jones’ intentions were to come back and when he did it would be for the heavyweight championship and that is what’s exactly happening this weekend against Ciryl Gane.

The undisputed heavyweight championship will be up for grabs as the #1 contender in Ciryl Gane will look to reclaim gold for a second time against the former pound-for-pound best fighter and light heavyweight champion Jon “Bones” Jones.

Who Vacated The UFC Heavyweight Title?

The heavyweight title was vacated by former UFC fighter Francis Ngannou. Ngannou was set to be the highest-paid heavyweight in UFC history but he couldn’t come to an agreement with the UFC.

Ultimately, the UFC let Ngannou walk and test free agency and he is looking to make a big splash in boxing before making his return to mixed martial arts.

Jones Has Chance To Become Two-Division Champ

Jones was the greatest light heavyweight champion the UFC has ever seen. He was the longest reigning champion who defended his title a staggering 13 times and beat the legends of the division to make that happen.

He will now look to become a two-division champion as he moves up in weight to take the very dangerous and former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane. Jones could go down as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time if he comes away victorious this weekend.