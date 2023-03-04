MMA

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card, & Live Stream

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card, & Live Stream

UFC 285 will be live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada tonight for one of the biggest fights of the year. Arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones makes his heavyweight debut after three long years against Ciryl Gane. The PPV begins at 6 p.m. ET with the main fight card beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

For UFC fans in the US, the PPV will cost $79.99 for ESPN+ subscribers.

If you don’t have ESPN+, you’ll be forced to pay for an annual subscription, along with the PPV fight for a total cost of $124.99 for new subscribers

Meanwhile, ticket prices for the event are going as high as $6,700.

How to Watch UFC 285: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

  • 🥊 UFC PPV: 285
  • 📅 UFC 285 Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023
  • 🕙 When is UFC 285: 10:00 pm ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: PPV
  • 🏟 Where is UFC 285: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🏆 UFC 285 Main Event: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Jones 26-1-0 | Gane 11-1-0
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Jones (-157) | Gane (+137)

UFC 285 Ticket Prices

UFC 285 will be live from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. The arena can hold up to 20,000 people.

The return of Jon Jones is expected to draw a sold-out crowd in Las Vegas, Nevada and ticket prices have already started to skyrocket.

With one of the biggest fights of the year on tap, tickets for UFC 285 start at $399.

The prices range from there and have gone up to as much as $6,729.

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane PPV Cost

MMA fans can catch UFC 285 on PPV on Saturday night. The fight pass prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET and the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

Jones and Gane should be heading to the octagon in the early hours of Sunday morning, depending on the undercard fights.

The main event is set to start at 12:15 a.m. ET.

MMA fans can purchase the pay-per-view on ESPN+, which requires a subscription.

The PPV price for current subscribers is listed at $79.99. However, new subscribers will need to pay for the bundle price of $124.98 for UFC 285 pay-per-view and the annual subscription.

Check out the full UFC 285 fight card below.

UFC 285 Fight Card

Main Card

Prelims

Fight Pass Prelims

  • Ian Garry vs Song Kenan
  • Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
  • Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez
  • Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat
  • Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

UFC 285: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Ciryl Gane +137 BetOnline logo
Jon Jones -157 BetOnline logo

Jones vs Gane Total Rounds

Total Rounds Odds Play
Over 4.5 -145 BetOnline logo
Under 4.5 +115 BetOnline logo

 

UFC Betting Guides 2023

MMA
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

