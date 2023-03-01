UFC 285 will be live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday for one of the biggest fights of the year. Arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all-time, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones makes his heavyweight debut after three long years against Ciryl Gane. The PPV begins at 6 p.m. ET with the main fight card beginning at 10 p.m. ET this weekend.

For UFC fans in the US, the PPV will cost $79.99 for ESPN+ subscribers.

If you don’t have ESPN+, you’ll be forced to pay for an annual subscription, along with the PPV fight for a total cost of $124.99 for new subscribers

Meanwhile, ticket prices for the event are going for as high $6,700.

How to Watch UFC 285: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

🥊 UFC PPV: 285

285 📅 UFC 285 Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Saturday, March 4, 2023 🕙 When is UFC 285: 10:00pm ET

10:00pm ET 📺 TV Channel: PPV

PPV 🏟 Where is UFC 285: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🏆 UFC 285 Main Event: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 UFC Stats: Jones 26-1-0 | Gane 11-1-0

Jones 26-1-0 | Gane 11-1-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Jones (-157) | Gane (+137)

UFC 285 Ticket Prices

UFC 285 will be live from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. The arena can hold up to 20,000 people.

The return of Jon Jones is expected to draw a sold-out crowd in Las Vegas, Nevada and ticket prices have already started to skyrocket.

With one of the biggest fights of the year on tap, tickets for UFC 285 start at $399.

The prices range from there and have gone up to as much as $6,729.

UFC 285: Jones vs Gane PPV Cost

MMA fans can catch UFC 285 on PPV on Saturday night. The fight pass prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET and the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

Jones and Gane should be heading to the octagon in the early hours of Sunday morning, depending on the undercard fights.

The main event is set to start at 12:15 a.m. ET.

MMA fans can purchase the pay-per-view on ESPN+, which requires a subscription.

The PPV price for current subscribers is listed at $79.99. However, new subscribers will need to pay for the bundle price at $124.98 for UFC 285 pay-per-view and the annual subscription.

Check out the full UFC 285 fight card below.

UFC 285 Fight Card

Main Card

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Valentina Shevchenki vs. Alexa Grasso

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Jalin Turner vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Prelims

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Fight Pass Prelims

Ian Garry vs Song Kenan

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

