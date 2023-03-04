UFC 285 Main Card Start Time: What Time Is The Jon Jones Fight?

UFC 285 will be live tonight from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with a stacked fight card. Jon Jones will return to the octagon for a heavyweight title fight versus Cyril Gane while Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s Flyweight belt versus challenger Alexa Grasso. Find the UFC 285 main card start time, along with the time of the Jon Jones fight below.

Jon Jones will headline the UFC 285 main event with a heavyweight title fight against Cyril Gane.

In the co-main event, Alexa Grasso will step into the octagon to face Valentina Shevchenko for a shot at the women’s Flyweight belt.

Bo Nickal will also make his UFC debut on the main card. Nickal, a former collegiate wrestler at Penn State, is among the MMA prospects with the brightest future in the UFC.

When asked about Nickal, Jones said that the former Contenders Series winner had a bright future in the UFC.

“I’m super excited for Bo Nickal – just an American wrestler,” Jones said. “He represents that grit, that hard work, and I can see him going extremely far in this sport. He has one of the greatest martial arts down already, which I believe is wrestling. Us wrestlers, we get to dictate the pace of a fight. Things get tough on us, we just take it to the ground. And we also can avoid being taken down and get back to our feet when we’re in trouble, and Bo has that down. I think he’s going to do awesome. I’m excited to get to know him better.”

The UFC 285 main event will start at 10 pm ET with the Jon Jones fight set to come on around midnight.

UFC 285 Main Card Start Time

🥊 UFC PPV: 285

285 📅 UFC 285 Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Saturday, March 4, 2023 🕙 UFC 285 Main Card Start Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: PPV

PPV 🏟 UFC 285 Location: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🏆 UFC 285 Main Event: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane 📊 UFC Record: Jones 26-1-0 | Gane 11-1-0

Jones 26-1-0 | Gane 11-1-0 🎲 UFC Odds: Jones (-157) | Gane (+137)

UFC 285 Fight Card

UFC 285 Main Card

UFC 285 Prelims

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Fight Pass Prelims

Ian Garry vs Song Kenan

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

