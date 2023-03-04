UFC 285 Prelims: Time, Fight Card, Best Fights, and Free Live Stream

UFC 285 will be live from T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. The PPV is headlined by Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, but there are plenty of other fights to catch this weekend, including a stacked prelims card.

How to Watch UFC 285 Prelims

🥊 UFC PPV: 285

285 📅 UFC 285 Date: Saturday, March 4, 2023

Saturday, March 4, 2023 🕙 When Are UFC 285 Prelims: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET 📺 TV Channel: PPV

PPV 💻 Live Stream : Jazz Sports

: Jazz Sports 🏟 Where is UFC 285: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🏆 UFC 285 Main Event: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

When Are The UFC 285 Prelims?

MMA fans can start watching the action at 8:00 pm. ET. Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault will kick off the prelims with a bout in the middleweight division.

There are four fights scheduled in the prelims before the main card, which begins at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Best Fights To Watch

The ‘late’ prelim card has some interesting fights scheduled, including Cody Garbradnt vs Trevin Jones, Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas plus Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis.

The former bantamweight champion, Garbrandt returns to the octagon for the first time in 15 months after dropping four of his last five bouts. He will face Jones who burst onto the scene with upset knockouts against Timur Valiev and Mario Bautista.

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis

UFC 285 Fight Card

Main Card

Prelims

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Fight Pass Prelims

Ian Garry vs Song Kenan

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

UFC 285 Live Stream

Jazz Sports is letting fans live stream UFC 285 prelims for free once they’ve placed a bet on the MMA fights tonight.

In just four easy steps, you can watch the UFC 285 prelims for free.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the UFC 285 prelims for free with a live stream from Jazz Sports.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports Create an account and make a qualifying deposit Place a bet on UFC 285 prelims Stream the UFC fights tonight for free

UFC Betting Guides 2023

