MMA

UFC 285 Prelims: Time, Fight Card, Best Fights, and Free Live Stream

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
2 min read
UFC 285 Prelims: Time, Fight Card, Best Fights, and Free Live Stream

UFC 285 will be live from T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. The PPV is headlined by Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, but there are plenty of other fights to catch this weekend, including a stacked prelims card.

How to Watch UFC 285 Prelims

  • 🥊 UFC PPV: 285
  • 📅 UFC 285 Date:Saturday, March 4, 2023
  • 🕙 When is UFC 285 Prelims: 8:00 pm ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: PPV
  • 🏟 Where is UFC 285: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🏆 UFC 285 Main Event: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

When Is UFC 285 Prelims?

MMA fans can start watching the action at 8:00 pm. ET. Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault will kick off the prelims with a bout in the middleweight division.

There are four fights scheduled in the prelims before the main card, which begins at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Best Fights To Watch

The ‘late’ prelim card have some interesting fights scheduled, including Cody Garbradnt vs Trevin Jones, Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas plus Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis.

The former bantamweight champion, Garbrandt returns to the octagon for the first time in 15 months after dropping four of his last five bouts. He will face Jones who burst onto the scene with upset knockouts against Timur Valiev and Mario Bautista.

  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones
  • Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas
  • Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis

UFC 285 Fight Card

Main Card

  • Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane
  • Valentina Shevchenki vs. Alexa Grasso
  • Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
  • Jalin Turner vs. Mateusz Gamrot
  • Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Prelims

  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones
  • Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis
  • Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas
  • Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Fight Pass Prelims

  • Ian Garry vs Song Kenan
  • Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
  • Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez
  • Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat
  • Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To MMA

MMA
UFC 285 Prelims: Time, Fight Card, Best Fights, and Free Live Stream

UFC 285 Prelims: Time, Fight Card, Best Fights, and Free Live Stream

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  5min
MMA
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card, & Live Stream
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card, & Live Stream
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  21h
MMA
UFC 285: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
UFC 285: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 28 2023
MMA
Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC
The New Season Of The Ultimate Fighter Rumored To Be At Bantamweight
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 8 2023
MMA
Conor McGregor Under Investigation For Assault From Summer 2022
Conor McGregor Under Investigation For Assault From Summer 2022
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 25 2023
MMA
UFC 283: Texeira vs Hill Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
UFC 283: Texeira vs Hill Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 19 2023
MMA
UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill: Fight Card, Date, Time, and Schedule
UFC 283: Teixeira vs Hill: Fight Card, Date, Time, and UFC Stats
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top