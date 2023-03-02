UFC 285 Prelims: Time, Fight Card, Best Fights, and Free Live Stream

UFC 285 will be live from T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. The PPV is headlined by Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, but there are plenty of other fights to catch this weekend, including a stacked prelims card.
How to Watch UFC 285 Prelims
- 🥊 UFC PPV: 285
- 📅 UFC 285 Date:Saturday, March 4, 2023
- 🕙 When is UFC 285 Prelims: 8:00 pm ET
- 📺 TV Channel: PPV
- 🏟 Where is UFC 285: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
- 🏆 UFC 285 Main Event: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane
When Is UFC 285 Prelims?
MMA fans can start watching the action at 8:00 pm. ET. Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault will kick off the prelims with a bout in the middleweight division.
There are four fights scheduled in the prelims before the main card, which begins at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Best Fights To Watch
The ‘late’ prelim card have some interesting fights scheduled, including Cody Garbradnt vs Trevin Jones, Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas plus Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis.
The former bantamweight champion, Garbrandt returns to the octagon for the first time in 15 months after dropping four of his last five bouts. He will face Jones who burst onto the scene with upset knockouts against Timur Valiev and Mario Bautista.
- Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones
- Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas
- Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis
UFC 285 Fight Card
Main Card
- Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane
- Valentina Shevchenki vs. Alexa Grasso
- Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
- Jalin Turner vs. Mateusz Gamrot
- Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett
Prelims
- Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones
- Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis
- Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas
- Julian Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Fight Pass Prelims
- Ian Garry vs Song Kenan
- Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
- Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez
- Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat
- Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics
UFC Betting Guides 2023
-
- UFC Betting Guide – Discover Best UFC Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- UFC Betting Apps – Compare the Best Betting Apps for UFC.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.