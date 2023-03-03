UFC 285 Prop Bets: Jon Jones to win by KO/TKO +385 at BetOnline

The highly anticipated PPV event UFC 285 and the return of the GOAT Jon “Bones” Jones are finally here. Jones will look to reclaim his status as one of the greatest to ever do it by capturing gold in his brand new weight class, but he will have to get through his toughest adversary to date in former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

Jones has been out of the game for over three years as he was in contract disputes as well as trying to slow build his frame to fit the heavyweight division. This has been a long time coming from but he gets not easy task in his first fight back as Gane is more than game enough to spoil his comeback party.

Gane is one of the most athletic and skilled strikers the heavyweight division has ever seen and is certainly going to give Jones trouble on the feet. This is what makes this fight one of the most intriguing fights in the history of the UFC.

Jon Jones to win by KO/TKO +385 at BetOnline

Jones opened this main event fight against his counterpart Gane as an underdog but since has flipped to now the favorite in this matchup. There are a lot of unknowns about Jones coming into this fight which is why he has the lowest betting odds since he fought Daniel Cormier in 2015.

Jones has 26 wins with only one lone loss due to a disqualification with an inadvertent 12-6 elbow against Matt Hamill and one no contest due to an overturned fight against Cormier. Of those 26 wins, 10 have come by way of knockout or TKO and six have come by way of submission.

He currently has two KO/TKO wins in the last 10 years (9 fights) and is now facing the most prolific striker he has faced in his career in Gane. With that said, Jones is crafty enough on the feet and on the mat that the KO/TKO prop has immense value.

If Jones is able to make Gane disrupt his timing on his strikes and make him work early and often he can wear him down as the fight progresses. Jones can take Gane down, get mount and just unload with heavy elbows and punches to get him out of there and potentially cash this juice prop bet.

Prop Bet Odds Play Jon Jones To Win By KO/TKO +385