UFC 285 Props: Best MMA Prop Bets for Jones vs Gane PPV

The wait is finally over, UFC 285 is here and the return of the GOAT Jon Jones is among us. Jones has been on the shelf for over three years and during that time he was getting himself ready to make the jump to the heavyweight division. He gets to take on former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane who will look to spoil the welcome-back party and reclaim gold in the heavyweight division.

The UFC absolutely stacked this fight card from top to bottom knowing that everyone will be tuning in to watch the return of one of the prominent faces in all of mixed martial arts. We can’t forget about the women’s flyweight championship is also on the line when Valentina Shevchenko looks to defend her title yet again against surging contender Alexa Grasso.

Also, we have two of the top prospects in the welterweight and middleweight divisions Shavkat Rakhmonov and Bo Nickal front and center on the main card looking to make a name for themselves during this stacked event. This is one event that you will surely not want to miss a second of, from the prelims all the way to the biggest main event fight of the year.

UFC 285 Prop Bets

There are a lot of great prop bets to make some money this weekend but there are a couple that stands out to me right off the bat. Let’s take a look at the best prop bets to put money into your pocket at UFC 285:

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

The return of Jon Jones is finally here and he is set to take on the dangerous former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane. Expect these two to get after it early and often, Gane will try to utilize his speed and kicks to keep Jones at the end of his strikes meanwhile Jones will try to utilize his reach advantage to counter Gane as he tries to lunge in as he normally does.

Ultimately, don’t expect this fight to make it to the scorecards as they both have the ability to end this fight at any given moment. Taking the under is a smart play with great value.

Over/Under Odds Play Over 4.5 Rounds -145 Under 4.5 Rounds +115

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

The women’s flyweight championship is on the line when reigning and defending champion Valentina Shevchenko defends her title yet again against surging contender Alexa Grasso. Shevchenko is in the women’s GOAT category as she has been one of the most dominant forces we have seen in this sport. Meanwhile, Grasso has been on an absolute tear ever since stepping foot in the flyweight division going 4-0.

The oddsmakers believe that Shevchenko will run right through Grasso and they aren’t giving her the credit that she deserves. Ultimately, expect this fight to play out closer than the odds suggest and go further into the fight as well. The over is the play to make based on the value at hand.