UFC 285 Props: Jon Jones +600 To Fail A Drug Test Post-Fight

MMA: UFC 247-Jones vs Reyes

On March 4, Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will fight for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 285. This is Jones’ first fight since 2020 and his first bout at heavyweight since joining the UFC in 2008. During his tenure, Jones has been the subject of controversy multiple times due to failed drug tests. At UFC 285, will Jones fail a drug test post-fight?

Jon Jones Previously Failed Multiple Drug Tests

In 2017, Jones defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 to retain the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. However, the result was later deemed a no contest after Jones tested positive for showing trace amounts of turinabol in his system. Jones was suspended for the next 15 months and stripped of the title.

Jones also tested positive for estrogen blockers clomiphene and letrozole ahead of UFC 200. Jones was also stripped of the title and suspended for one year.

Jones maintained his innocence throughout both suspensions. The 35-year-old believes his no-contest should be overturned because he claims his previous test results are no longer valid under the new anti-doping rules.

UFC 285 Props: Jon Jones +600 To Fail A Drug Test Post-Fight

If you believe Jones will test positive for another illegal substance, top online sportsbooks are setting the odds on the proposition.

BetOnline has set the odds of Jones failing a drug test post-fight at+600. Jones, to not fail a drug test, has odds of -1500.

View the entire chart via BetOnline below.

Jon Jones Fails a Drug Test Post-Fight Odds Play
No -1500 BetOnline logo
Yes +600 BetOnline logo

 

UFC Betting Guides 2023

 

