UFC 285 Referees and Judges: Who will be deciding the outcome in the Jon Jones fight?

UFC 285 is on tap this weekend, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The highly anticipated return of Jon “Bones” Jones who’s been out for over three years is finally here as he takes on former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

That is not the only belt that is on the line this weekend as we have the women’s flyweight championship on the line as Valentina Shevchenko looks to defend her title once again as she takes on surging contender Alexa Grasso.

The rest of this fight card is stacked with elite talent top to bottom and is absolutely the can’t miss fight card of the year. Before it all goes down let’s take a look at who will be officiating the top two fights and who will be judging them as well.

Referee & Judges for Women’s Flyweight Title

The women’s flyweight title is on the line in the co-main event for UFC 285. Shevchenko will look to defend her title a staggering eight times against a dangerous foe in contender Alexa Grasso. She will become the first fighter to get all rubys on her championship belt if she is victorious this weekend.

For this women’s flyweight championship, we have one of the best referees in the game officiating it as Jason Herzog gets the bill for this fight. As for the ones judging this contest, we have those who have been around the game for a while, Ben Cartlidge, Derek Cleary, and Chris Lee.

Referee & Judges for Heavyweight Title

The heavyweight championship is on the line as the GOAT Jon “Bones” Jones returns to take on his toughest adversary to date in interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane. Jones will be looking to be the next double-champ in UFC history if he is able to be victorious and get the job done here against Gane.

For this heavyweight championship, we have the best referee in the business officiating the most anticipated fight of 2023 in Marc Goddard. Those judging this monumental fight will be very well-known in the combat sports industry Michael Bell, Sal D’Amato, and Ron McCarthy.