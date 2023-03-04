Valentina Shevchenko will put her UFC women’s flyweight championship on the line tonight versus up-and-coming challenger Alexa Grasso. Find the latest UFC 285 odds for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso, along with predictions and expert picks for the co-main event.

UFC 285 will be live tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The co-main event will be for the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship between current champion Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso. Listed below are odds, predictions, and best bets for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso at UFC 285.

You can't dodge a bullet! 💥@BulletValentina defends her title against Alexa Grasso on Saturday at #UFC285!! pic.twitter.com/8UmyDWpGAU — UFC (@ufc) February 28, 2023

UFC 285: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso Odds

BetOnline lists Shevchenko as a huge favorite at -850.

Shevchenko is one of the top fighters in the UFC, ranked second behind Amanda Nunes in the UFC Women’s Pound-For-Pound rankings.

Shevchenko enters UFC 285 with a mixed martial arts record of 23-3-0. Shevchenko won the UFC Flyweight Championship on December 8, 2018, against Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Since winning the belt, the 34-year-old fighter has won seven-straight title defenses.

Shevchenko’s last fought on June 12, 2022, when she successfully defended her flyweight championship against Taila Santos.

Grasso enters her first title fight as the underdog, with her odds at +600.

Ranked sixth in the UFC Women’s Flyweight Division, Grasso holds a mixed martial arts record of 15-3-0. Grasso is on a four-fight winning streak, with her last victory coming against Viviane Araújo on October 15, 2022

View the odds for Shevchenko vs. Grasso courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC 285: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso Predictions And Best Bets

Shevchenko is the pick to win the fight. However, there are better value plays to make on fight night.

Over 4.5 (+120)

Both fighters tend to go the distance. Grasso went the distance in her last fight against Araújo, which happened to be her first five-round fight in UFC. In the five fights before Araújo, Grasso went the full three rounds in four of the five bouts. Including the win over Jędrzejczyk, Shevchenko went all five rounds in four of eight fights.

Valentina Shevchenko To Win In Round 5 +1500

If you believe the fight will make the fifth round and Shevchenko will win, then bet the champion to defeat Grasso in round 5 at +1500.

