Two of the top-10 ranked UFC women’s strawweight fighters will step into the octagon tonight, as Vivane Araujo will take on Amanda Ribas. Get the latest Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas odds, plus predictions and expert UFC picks below.

The highly anticipated PPV event of the year UFC 285 is finally here. Tonight, we have the return of the GOAT Jon Jones, who will be looking to capture gold in his new weight class, as he takes on the former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

That is not the only title fight on tap at UFC 285. The women’s flyweight championship is also on the line, as Valentina Shevchenko looks to retain her belt one more time against surging contender Alexa Grasso. Shevchenko vs Grasso will set the stage for the main event.

There are a ton of great matchups up and down this stacked UFC PPV fight card but there is one matchup in particular that is flying under the radar in the women’s flyweight division. That is a fight between #8 ranked Viviane Araujo and #9 ranked strawweight, Amanda Ribas.

These two will battle it out to move up the rankings for a potential shot at the women’s flyweight GOAT Shevchenko in the future.

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Amanda Ribas -120 Viviane Araujo +100

This fight is the closest lined fight on the entire card as Ribas is the slight favorite and Araujo is the slight underdog and rightfully so. Both of these fighters have had their fair share of ups and downs as of late.

Araujo and Ribas have both alternated wins and losses over the past two years and are looking to get over that hump and push forward in the flyweight division. This is a fight that the oddsmakers are expecting to be relatively close throughout, with neither having a significant advantage if it were to make it to the judges’ scorecards.

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas Prediction

Expect a closely contested, back-and-forth battle between these two flyweight contenders. Araujo seems to be the faster and stronger fighter of the two since this is her natural weight class, but Ribas should be the more technically sound fighter everywhere.

Ribas is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt much like her counterpart but tends to utilize it a bit more than Araujo in her fights. Ribas showed in her split decision loss to former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian that she can hang in there with the division’s best.

If Ribas can make Araujo work especially with defending takedowns and the grappling exchanges she can wear out the stronger and faster fighter. Ribas is savvy enough on the feet to not take a lot of damage and should win the grappling exchanges to get back into the win column.

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas Best Bet

Moneyline Odds Play Amanda Ribas by Decision +130

Seeing as this fight is expected to hit the scorecards, it would be a good value bet to take Ribas to win via decision. In her career when it has hit the scorecard she is 4-1 with the lone loss being a highly controversial split decision against one of the top fighters in the division. Take Ribas to win this fight by decision and get back to her winning ways.

