UFC News and Rumors

UFC 285: Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
4 min read
Amanda Ribas Career Earnings

Two of the top-10 ranked UFC women’s strawweight fighters will step into the octagon tonight, as Vivane Araujo will take on Amanda Ribas. Get the latest Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas odds, plus predictions and expert UFC picks below.

The highly anticipated PPV event of the year UFC 285 is finally here. Tonight, we have the return of the GOAT Jon Jones, who will be looking to capture gold in his new weight class, as he takes on the former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

That is not the only title fight on tap at UFC 285. The women’s flyweight championship is also on the line, as Valentina Shevchenko looks to retain her belt one more time against surging contender Alexa Grasso. Shevchenko vs Grasso will set the stage for the main event.

There are a ton of great matchups up and down this stacked UFC PPV fight card but there is one matchup in particular that is flying under the radar in the women’s flyweight division. That is a fight between #8 ranked Viviane Araujo and #9 ranked strawweight, Amanda Ribas.

These two will battle it out to move up the rankings for a potential shot at the women’s flyweight GOAT Shevchenko in the future.

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Amanda Ribas -120 BetOnline logo
Viviane Araujo +100 BetOnline logo

This fight is the closest lined fight on the entire card as Ribas is the slight favorite and Araujo is the slight underdog and rightfully so. Both of these fighters have had their fair share of ups and downs as of late.

Araujo and Ribas have both alternated wins and losses over the past two years and are looking to get over that hump and push forward in the flyweight division. This is a fight that the oddsmakers are expecting to be relatively close throughout, with neither having a significant advantage if it were to make it to the judges’ scorecards.

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas Prediction

Expect a closely contested, back-and-forth battle between these two flyweight contenders. Araujo seems to be the faster and stronger fighter of the two since this is her natural weight class, but Ribas should be the more technically sound fighter everywhere.

Ribas is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt much like her counterpart but tends to utilize it a bit more than Araujo in her fights. Ribas showed in her split decision loss to former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian that she can hang in there with the division’s best.

If Ribas can make Araujo work especially with defending takedowns and the grappling exchanges she can wear out the stronger and faster fighter. Ribas is savvy enough on the feet to not take a lot of damage and should win the grappling exchanges to get back into the win column.

Bet on Amanda Ribas to Win (+120) at BetOnline

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas Best Bet

Moneyline Odds Play
Amanda Ribas by Decision +130 BetOnline logo

Seeing as this fight is expected to hit the scorecards, it would be a good value bet to take Ribas to win via decision. In her career when it has hit the scorecard she is 4-1 with the lone loss being a highly controversial split decision against one of the top fighters in the division. Take Ribas to win this fight by decision and get back to her winning ways.

Bet on Amanda Ribas by Decision (+130) at BetOnline

UFC Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Jon Jones UFC

UFC 285 Props: Best Ciryl Gane vs Jon Jones Prop Bets

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  4h
UFC News and Rumors
Jon Jones UFC 285
Jon Jones On Bo Nickal At UFC 285: ‘I Can See Him Going Extremely Far’
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
Valentina Shevchenko of the UFC.
Valentina Shevchenko Husband, Instagram, Tattoo, and Nationality
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  7h
UFC News and Rumors
Valentina Shevchenko readies to fight.
UFC 285: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
UFC News and Rumors
Amanda Ribas Career Earnings
UFC 285: Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  8h
UFC News and Rumors
Alexa Grasso of the UFC.
Alexa Grasso Net Worth, UFC Record, Height, Weight, And Odds
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
UFC News and Rumors
Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal
Bo Nickal Wrestled Jon Jones Ahead Of UFC 285 Debut
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
More News
Arrow to top