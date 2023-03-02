UFC News and Rumors

UFC 285 Weigh In: Odds For Jon Jones Weight Set At 249.5 Pounds

Dan Girolamo
UFC fighter Jon Jones at an event.

On March 4, Jon Jones makes his long-awaited return to the octagon at UFC 285. Jones will be moving up to the heavyweight division to fight Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship. What will Jones’ official weight be heading into UFC 285?

Jon Jones Moves To Heavyweight For The First Time In Career

Entering UFC 285, Jones holds a mixed martial arts record of 26-1. The lone loss came against Matt Hamill in 2009. Jones was disqualified for throwing an illegal elbow.

In 2011, Jones became the youngest UFC Champion at 23 when he defeated Maurício Rua for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in March 2011. Jones went on to successfully defend the Light Heavyweight Championship for a UFC record 13 times.

Jones’ last win came over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020.

For the first time in his UFC career, Jones will fight in the heavyweight division. The jump from light heavyweight to heavyweight is staggering. In title fights, light heavyweights can weigh up to 205 pounds. In the heavyweight division, it’s 265 pounds.

UFC 285 Weigh In: Jon Jones Weight Set At 249.5 Pounds

Because Jones has never fought in the heavyweight division, top online sportsbooks are determining where to set the line for Jones’ weight.

BetOnline has set Jones’ weight at 249.5 pounds, with the odds at -120.

According to strength and conditioning coach Stan Efferding, Jones should weigh around 240 pounds.

Tune in Friday, March 3, at 11:50 a.m. ET/ 8:50 a.m. PT to watch the UFC 285 Official Weigh-In Show

Jon Jones Weight at UFC 285 Weigh in Odds Play
Over 249.5 Pounds -120 BetOnline logo
Under 249.5 Pounds -120 BetOnline logo

 

UFC Betting Guides 2023

 

UFC UFC News and Rumors
