At UFC 285, Ciryl Gane will take on Jones Jones for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship. The former interim UFC Heavyweight Champion will be looking to reclaim the gold on Saturday, March 4. Before stepping foot in the octagon, what will Gane’s weight be at the official weigh in?

Striking a pose 🕺 The mood is light for @Ciryl_Gane at #UFC285 media day! pic.twitter.com/xwmEkAglgZ — UFC (@ufc) March 1, 2023

Ciryl Gane Set To Fight In Third UFC Title Fight Of His Career

Gane holds a mixed martial arts record of 11-1 with five wins by knockout.

At UFC 265 in August 2021, Gane defeated Derrick Lewis by TKO to win the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship.

Five months later, Gane lost to Francis Ngannou for the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 270.

Gane re-entered title contention after defeating Tai Tuivasa at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa in September 2022.

Gane will now step foot in the octagon with Jones, who has never lost by decision, knockout, or submission.

UFC 285 Weigh In: Sportsbooks Predict Ciryl Gane At 247.5 lbs vs Jones

What will Gane’s weight be when he weighs in on Friday morning?

Top online sportsbooks are setting the weight at 247.5 pounds, with odds of -120 either way.

In Gane’s last two fights, he weighed 247 pounds at the weigh in.

Tune in Friday, March 3, at 11:50 a.m. ET/ 8:50 a.m. PT to watch the UFC 285 Official Weigh-In Show

Ciryl Gane Weight at UFC 285 Weigh in Odds Play Over 247.5 Pounds -120 Under 247.5 Pounds -120

