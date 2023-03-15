UFC 286: Gabriel Santos Steps In To Face Lerone Murphy

The UFC heads back to London, England to the O2 Arena for UFC 286. We have the newly crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards looking to defend his title for the first time in a rematch against Kamaru Usman in front of his home crowd.

England fight fans are truly in for a treat as the UFC comes over for the first PPV event since October 2010 when Michael Bisping defeated Yoshihiro Akiyama in the main event. This PPV should blow that one out of the water with the fights that are on tap.

Other than the main event that everyone is looking forward to, we also have a fight that could arguably fight of the year in the co-main event in the lightweight division between #3 Justin Gaethje and #6 Rafael Fiziev.

Before this weekend’s PPV event, we had a change in one of the fights on tap. Nathaniel Wood had to withdraw from his fight against Lerone Murphy after a gruesome injury during a training session. Stepping in on just a week’s notice to take on Murphy is promotional newcomer and LFA featherweight champion Gabriel Santos.

UFC 286 Fight Card

This is absolutely stacked fight card for the London fight fans with hometown favorites like their welterweight champion Leon Edwards. Let’s take a look at the entire fight card for UFC 286:

Main Card

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev

Gunnar Nelson vs. Bryan Barberena

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill

Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze

Prelims

Jack Shore vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Sam Patterson vs. Yanal Ashmoz

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Jafel Filho

Leron Murphy vs. Gabriel Santos

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Dusko Todorovic

Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon

Joanne Wood vs. Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs. L’udovit Klein

Veronica Hardy vs. Juliana Miller

One of the more underrated fights on this fight card would be in the men’s flyweight division between Muhammad Mokaev and Jafel Filho. Mokaev has been on an absolute tear since coming into his time in the UFC and is still undefeated at 8-0 and gets his toughest adversary to date when he takes on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Jafel Filho. Filho is a product of Dana White’s Contender Series and is a training partner of UFC legend Jose Aldo, so expect an absolute barn burner between these two.