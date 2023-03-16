UFC 286: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

In the co-main event, we have an absolute barn burner of a fight between two of the best lightweights in the UFC, as #3 Justin Gaethje takes on #6 Rafael Fiziev.

The highly anticipated UFC 286 is live in London, England at the O2 Arena as hometown favorite and newly crowned champ Leon “Rocky” Edwards looks to put an end to this trilogy and defend his title as he takes on former champ Kamaru Usman.

Also on this stacked fight card is a top-ranked lightweight matchup between two of the most prolific strikers in the division, #3 Justin Gaethje and #6 Rafael Fiziev. You can expect this fight to have a ton of fireworks from bell to bell.

The rest of this fight card has a ton of up-and-coming international talent that makes this a can’t miss PPV event. With that said, let’s dig deeper and take a look at a fight that has fight of the year potential.

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Justin Gaethje +185 Rafael Fiziev -220

It’s not everyday that you see Justin Gaethje as a big underdog as it has only happened one other time in his UFC career and that was against the former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

There is a ton of hype surrounding Rafael Fiziev because of his recent performances against high level competition like his knockouts of Rafael Dos Anjos and Brad Riddell and that is baked into his moneyline.

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev Prediction

This fight has the makings to be one of the best fights of the entire year. You have two strikers that do not take a step backward and are willing to meet their adversaries head on in the center of the octagon.

Fiziev is definitely the more technical striker and has the accolades to back it up but Gaethje comes in with a boatload more MMA experience against much high level of opposition.

Going from Rafael Dos Anjos and Brad Riddell to Justin Gaethje is a pretty massive step up in competition but it’s not one that he ultimately can’t overcome.

Expect Gaethje to mix things up for the first time in his career to keep Fiziev from just teeing off on him but Fiziev’s stellar takedown defense will be able to keep this fight on the feet and at distance where he should be able to pick him apart for either a late TKO or unanimous decision victory.

Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Rafaek Fiziev -220

This isn’t a fight to get cute with when it comes to betting strictly because both Gaethje and Fiziev are high level fighters that are both tough as nails.

Things might get a bit dicey as the fight progresses as we have seen Fiziev slow down in the past like he did against Bobby Green. With that said, he is still defensively sound to not take anything flush from Gaethje and out strike him for the majority of the fight to keep his winning streak going.