UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Garrett Kerman
The UFC welterweight championship is up for grabs this weekend at UFC 286 as the newly crowned champ Leon Edwards looks to defend his title for the first time against the former champ Kamaru Usman. Get the latest Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman odds, plus predictions and expert UFC picks below.

The highly anticipated UFC 286 is live in London, England at the O2 Arena as hometown favorite and newly crowned champ Leon “Rocky” Edwards looks to put an end to this trilogy and defend his title as he takes on former champ Kamaru Usman.

Also on this stacked fight card is a top-ranked lightweight matchup between two of the most prolific strikers in the division, #3 Justin Gaethje and #6 Rafael Fiziev. You can expect this fight to have a ton of fireworks from bell to bell.

The rest of this fight card has a ton of up-and-coming international talent that makes this a can’t miss PPV event. With that said, let’s dig deeper and take a look at the main event, the fight that everyone has come to see.

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Leon Edwards +210 BetOnline logo
Kamaru Usman -250 BetOnline logo

It’s not every day that you see a current champion as a 2-1 underdog but that’s where we are this weekend at UFC 286. This is largely in part of that Usman was winning on the scorecards coming into the 5th and final round in the rematch between these two.

Edwards had to immense one of the biggest comeback wins in the history of the UFC to claim his welterweight championship and that is embedded in this moneyline between the two best welterweights in the division.

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman Prediction

Expect this fight to play out a bit closer than their last fight did. Edwards did very well in the first round against Usman defending the takedowns and being the first fighter ever to takedown Usman in his UFC career. After that first round, he slowed down mightily and that could have been in due part of the high altitude but now they are in London where they are at sea level.

That should help Edwards mightily when it comes to his cardio and being able to push a higher pace. With that said, Usman still does have a massive advantage in the wrestling and grappling department that it’s hard for even the elite to overcome.

The fight should be relatively close early on especially when the fight is fought on the feet and at range. That is until Usman finds his groove and is able to get on the inside and get his wrestling going. He should be able to drown Edwards with his wrestling and play it safe to retain his title and be the top dog yet again of the welterweight division.

Bet on Kamaru Usman to Win (-250) at BetOnline

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Kamaru Usman by Decision +120 BetOnline logo

It is hard to go contrarian in this rubber match as Usman was on his way to yet another dominant victory before he had a defensive lapse and got caught with the remaining minutes of the fight. Prior to that 5th and final round, Usman has won the previous six of seven rounds he fought against Edwards and honestly wasn’t close.

As long as Usman doesn’t fight with his ego and think he is just going to stand and trade with Edwards he should utilize his wrestling to full effect and neutralize the striking game and come away with the unanimous decision victory.

Bet on Kamaru Usman by Decision (+120) at BetOnline

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
