After a week off, the UFC is back with a vengeance as they take Miami by storm with a stacked PPV event UFC 287. We have the rematch for the middleweight championship as Alex Pereira looks to defend his title for the first time and defeat Israel Adesanya once more.

These two have a long history with one another that stemmed from their time in kickboxing where Pereira was able to beat Adesanya twice. That then progressed over into MMA where Pereira and Adesanya fought tooth and nail with one another until Pereira was able to land the devastating blow in the closing minutes of the fight to win his first title in MMA.

This fight is going to be everything that the fans want and more. The excitement, the lead-up, and the fight itself are going to be over the top. Let’s check out the odds, prediction and best bet for this middleweight championship matchup.

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Alex Pereira +120 Israel Adesanya -140

These odds are a lot different than they were in their last encounter and that is because of the devastating knockout that happened in the closing minutes of the fight. That is certainly what is keeping this fight close in the eyes of the oddsmakers. Even though Israel Adesanya could run circles around Alex Pereira in terms of the striking, there is always that equalizer which is Pereira’s power.

This line gives Israel Adesanya an implied win percentage of 58.33% while the champion Alex Pereira has an implied win percentage of 41.67%. I have it just a bit closer around 55% for Adesanya and 45% for Pereira just due to their experience with one another.

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya

We are now in the 4th installment between these two fighters. Surprisingly it’s Alex Pereira who is going for the complete shutout of Israel Adesanya. He is currently 2-0 in kickboxing and is now 1-0 in MMA and he has the chance to put this rivalry away for good come Saturday night.

Pereira showed his ability to walk through fire and land hard meaningful shots against Adesanya. He systematically broke him down over the course of the 20+ minutes that they fought one another. As the fight got into the 5th and final round, Adesanya’s movement was clearly compromised and Pereira was able to capitalize and get the finish. If Adesanya doesn’t address this things will have the same outcome.

Adesanya fought the perfect for four rounds until Pereira turned the tide. This is what happened in arguably every single fight between these two. Adesnya would be each of their first three matchups until he ultimately wasn’t.

Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Israel Adesanya -140

Normally you wouldn’t want to go against a fighter that is 3-0 against his opponent but these are different circumstances. Adesanya was close to winning all three fights and I fully expect him to finally get the win he’s so been longing for. This will be lowest moneyline we will ever see on Adesanya if he’s able to be victorious so get it now while you still can.

