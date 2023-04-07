On April 8, the UFC takes centerstage in Miami, Florida, for UFC 287. The UFC Middleweight Championship bout between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya headlines the night. Lower on the card is an intriguing three-round welterweight matchup between Kevin Holland and Santiago Ponzinibbio. Below are the odds, predictions, and best bets for Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 287.

Kevin Holland isn’t worried about his back-to-back losses going into #UFC287. Full story: https://t.co/hPw5IQ4Pf7 pic.twitter.com/UvMVC3siL3 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 7, 2023

UFC 287: Kevin Holland Vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio Odds

Some fighters say they’re not afraid to fight anyone. Then, there is Kevin Holland, who is unafraid to fight anyone. Since May 16, 2020, Holland has fought 12 times (7-4, 1 NC). Holland has lost two straight, but there’s no shame in losing to Khamzat Chimaev and Stephen Thompson.

Holland holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 23-9. He is currently unranked in the welterweight division.

Ponzinibbio is trying to string together a few wins and build some momentum. After losing three out of four fights, Ponzinibbio defeated Alex Morono in his last fight by knockout at UFC 282.

Ponzinibbio owns a professional mixed martial arts record of 30-6. Like Holland, Ponzinibbio is also unranked in the welterweight division.

UFC 287: Kevin Holland Vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio Predictions And Best Bets

On BetOnline, Holland (-230) is a solid favorite over Ponzinibbio.

Kevin Holland Wins Inside Distance (+115)

Holland has a drastic height (6’3″ to 6’0″) and reach (81″ to 73″) advantage over Ponzinibbio. He will not be afraid to swing hard with those advantages. Holland’s last four fights have either ended by TKO or submission. Furthermore, Holland’s last four wins all came within round 2 or earlier, so he will be looking to finish this fight quickly.

Fight Does Not Go The Distance (-140)

Similar to Holland, Ponzinibbio typically finishes his opponents within three rounds. Out of his 30 wins, Ponzinibbio has 14 first-round finishes. Both men cannot afford another loss, so expect them to come out fast with the intent to finish their opponent.

