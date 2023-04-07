UFC News and Rumors

UFC 287: Kevin Holland Vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
Kevin Holland puts his hands up.

On April 8, the UFC takes centerstage in Miami, Florida, for UFC 287. The UFC Middleweight Championship bout between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya headlines the night. Lower on the card is an intriguing three-round welterweight matchup between Kevin Holland and Santiago Ponzinibbio. Below are the odds, predictions, and best bets for Kevin Holland vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 287.

UFC 287: Kevin Holland Vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio Odds

Some fighters say they’re not afraid to fight anyone. Then, there is Kevin Holland, who is unafraid to fight anyone. Since May 16, 2020, Holland has fought 12 times (7-4, 1 NC). Holland has lost two straight, but there’s no shame in losing to Khamzat Chimaev and Stephen Thompson.

Holland holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 23-9. He is currently unranked in the welterweight division.

Ponzinibbio is trying to string together a few wins and build some momentum. After losing three out of four fights, Ponzinibbio defeated Alex Morono in his last fight by knockout at UFC 282.

Ponzinibbio owns a professional mixed martial arts record of 30-6. Like Holland, Ponzinibbio is also unranked in the welterweight division.

View the odds for Font vs. Yanez courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC 287 Moneyline Total Play
Santiago Ponzinibbio +195 Over 2.5 (+110) BetOnline logo
Kevin Holland -230 Under 2.5 (-140) BetOnline logo

UFC 287: Kevin Holland Vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio Predictions And Best Bets

On BetOnline, Holland (-230) is a solid favorite over Ponzinibbio.

Kevin Holland Wins Inside Distance (+115)

Holland has a drastic height (6’3″ to 6’0″) and reach (81″ to 73″) advantage over Ponzinibbio. He will not be afraid to swing hard with those advantages. Holland’s last four fights have either ended by TKO or submission. Furthermore, Holland’s last four wins all came within round 2 or earlier, so he will be looking to finish this fight quickly.

Bet on Kevin Holland Wins Inside Distance (+115) at BetOnline

Fight Does Not Go The Distance (-140)

Similar to Holland, Ponzinibbio typically finishes his opponents within three rounds. Out of his 30 wins, Ponzinibbio has 14 first-round finishes. Both men cannot afford another loss, so expect them to come out fast with the intent to finish their opponent.

Bet on Fight Does Not Go The Distance (-140) at BetOnline

UFC Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
Adrian Yanez flexes and screams.

UFC 287: Rob Font Vs. Adrian Yanez Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
UFC News and Rumors
Israel Adesanya stands on scale at UFC 287.
UFC 287: Main And Co-Main Event Official After Weigh-ins
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
UFC News and Rumors
Gilbert Burns points on top of the octagon.
Gilbert Burns Net Worth, UFC Earnings, Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  23h
UFC News and Rumors
American MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal stands and stares.
Jorge Masvidal Net Worth, UFC Earnings, Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 6 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Israel Adesanya stands in the octagon.
Israel Adesanya Net Worth, UFC Earnings, Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 6 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Alex Pereira gestures during weigh-ins for UFC 281.
Alex Pereira Net Worth, UFC Earnings, Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 6 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Alex Pereira UFC
UFC 287 Fighter Pay: Alex Pereira Is Set To Earn More Than $500k In Salary and Payouts
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Apr 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top