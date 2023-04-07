UFC News and Rumors

UFC 287: Rob Font Vs. Adrian Yanez Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
3 min read
Adrian Yanez flexes and screams.

UFC 287 is shaping up to be an exciting card, headlined by the rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya for the UFC Middleweight Championship. Two fights before the main event, there is a massive bantamweight matchup between Rob Font and Adrian Yanez. Below are the odds, predictions, and best bets for Rob Font vs. Adrian Yanez at UFC 287.

UFC 287: Rob Font Vs. Adrian Yanez Odds

On BetOnline, Yanez (-185) is currently the favorite.

Yanez has been on a tear since his UFC debut in Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2020. The 29-year-old is 6-0 in the UFC and coming off a first-round knockout of Tony Kelley at UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs. Emmett.

Overall, Yanez enters UFC 287 on a nine-fight winning streak while holding a professional mixed martial arts record of 16-3. The ascending fighter is ranked No. 12 in the UFC Bantamweight Division.

Font is at a crossroads in his career. Two years ago, Font was approaching a title opportunity after a victory over Cody Garbrandt at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt. However, 2022 was unkind to Font as the 35-year-old lost to José Aldo and Marlon Vera. Font will look to right the ship and win his first bout of 2023.

Font is ranked No. 6 in the UFC Bantamweight Division and holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 19-6.

View the odds for Font vs. Yanez courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC 287 Moneyline Total Play
Rob Font +160 Over 2.5 (-125) BetOnline logo
Adrian Yanez -185 Under 2.5 (+105) BetOnline logo

UFC 287: Rob Font Vs. Adrian Yanez Predictions And Best Bets

Two years ago, Font would have been the favorite. However, Yanez is on a tear since his UFC debut and should come out on top on Saturday night.

Adrian Yanez ML (-185)

Yanez has all the makings of a rising superstar. Yanez is charismatic, entertaining, and powerful, winning five of his six UFC fights via knockout. With a win, Yanez is setting himself up for a fight in the top five against a fighter like Petr Yan or Marlon Vera. Yanez will be motivated to win, and his quickness and striking power will be the difference against Font.

Bet on Adrian Yanez ML (-185) at BetOnline

Adrian Yanez by Points (+250)

Despite Yanez’s knockout power, he has not faced someone as tough as Font. Despite two straight losses, Font went the distance in both. Six of Font’s last seven fights have gone the distance, and he will not go down easy against Yanez. Font will probably lose, but he’ll survive the three rounds.

Bet on Adrian Yanez by points (+250) at BetOnline

UFC Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
