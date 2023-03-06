UFC News and Rumors

UFC 288: Andrade vs. Yan Added To Fight Card May 6th

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
3 min read
jessica andrade

The UFC is heading back to the Garden State, New Jersey as they take over the Prudential Center for the first time since 2019. The last time we saw the UFC in New Jersey we had a main-event fight between Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler.

This go around, it looks like the bantamweight championship will be on the line when Aljamain Sterling looks to defend his title against “Triple C” Henry Cejudo who is coming back off a lengthy layoff due to retirement. Also, the #1 contender spot in the lightweight division is up for grabs when Charles Oliveira takes on Beneil Dariush in the co-main event.

The UFC just added a fight in the straweight division that has title implications surrounding it when #4 ranked Jessica Andrade and #6 ranked Xiaonan Yan go to battle. Andrade wants to quickly erase her last loss at the hands of Erin Blanchfield by just getting back into the swing of things just two months later.

Yan looked her best in her last fight against Mackenzie Dern. She defended numerous takedown attempts and got out of bad positions when it hit the mat and then when was able to do as she pleased when the fight was on the feet and at distance. This is going to be a very interesting matchup when these two go head-to-head.

 UFC 288 Fight Card

The UFC’s return to New Jersey will be a good one especially if this fight card stays intact as it is right now. This is still yet to be finalized as more fights will be added in the coming weeks but as of right now, this fight card is shaping up nicely.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
Bryce Mitchell vs. Jonathan Pearce
Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan
Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr.
Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba
Andre Petroski vs. Armen Petrosyan
Devin Clark vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

A sneaky good fight on the main card is in the featherweight division when Bryce Mitchell tries to get back on track against surging contender Jonathan Pearce. Both are great all-around fighters but their grappling skills are top notch so we can expect some great scrambles throughout this contest.

Also, a middleweight fight between Andre Petroski and Armen Petrosyan should set the tone of the prelims as you can expect fireworks in this one. Both are finishers by nature so this fight has no chance of being boring and really will shock those who may not be familiar with either fighter.

Topics  
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
jairzinho rozenstruik

Rozenstruik vs. Almeida Added To UFC Fight Night May 13th

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  24min
UFC News and Rumors
The-Ultimate-Fighter-660x370
The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 Cast Revealed
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  19h
UFC News and Rumors
The Best New York Sportsbooks for Betting on UFC 285- Gane vs Jones
UFC 285 Post Fight Bonuses
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  22h
UFC News and Rumors
How to Bet on UFC 285 in New Mexico | NM Sports Betting Apps
UFC 285 Recap: Jon Jones Becomes Two-Division Champion
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  23h
UFC News and Rumors
UFC fighter Jon "Bones" Jones
70% of Public Betting on Jon Jones to win vs Ciryl Gane UFC 285
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Mar 4 2023
UFC News and Rumors
Bo-Nickal-UFC
UFC 285: Jamie Pickett vs Bo Nickal Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Mar 4 2023
UFC News and Rumors
20220711022415_Cameron_Saaiman
UFC 285: Get To Know UFC Bantamweight Cameron Saaiman
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Mar 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top