UFC 288: Oliveira vs. Dariush Added To Fight Card

Garrett Kerman
UFC 288 is on tap for later this year on May 6th and it is already starting to look like a stacked PPV event. At the top of the helm, we have the bantamweight championship on the line as Aljamain Sterling puts his title on the line against former champion Henry Cejudo.

But that is not the only great fight on tap for this fight card, we have a potential lightweight title eliminator as former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira takes on surging contender Beneil Dariush.

This will be Oliveira’s first fight since losing his title to Islam Makhachev and if there is anything that we know about Oliveira it’s that he will be looking to get that win back on May 6th. It will not come easy as Dariush has been the hottest lightweight contender that has yet to fight for a title.

Dariush has always been a company man, taking the hard fights that no one wants and not complaining when he’s passed over numerous times for a championship title fight. He now has a legitimate chance of finally getting that title shot that he has been rightfully deserving of if he is able to overcome the obstacle that is Charles Oliveira.

UFC 288 Fight Card

There are a lot more fights to be added to this fight but this is the list of the confirmed thus far for UFC 288:

Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo
Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
Bryce Mitchell vs. Jonathan Pearce
Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
