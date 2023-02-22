UFC 288: Rodriguez vs. Jandiroba Added To PPV Fight Card

The second quarter of 2023 is shaping up nicely, it starts in April but May is starting to come full circle, especially with UFC 288 on May 6th. The UFC just added yet another fantastic matchup, this time in the straweight division between #4 ranked Marina Rodriguez and #10 ranked Virna Jandiroba.

UFC has already confirmed that UFC 288 will have the bantamweight championship up for grabs when Aljamain Sterling will look to defend his title for a third time as he takes on former bantamweight champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo.

The UFC just added a great fight in the women’s straweight division when #4 ranked Marina Rodriguez takes on #10 Virna Jandiroba where each fighter is looking to take that next step closer to a title shot against the champ Zhang Weili.

Rodriguez was looking like a true title contender coming into her last fight riding a four-fight winning streak. She ultimately succumbed to strikes at the hands of Amanda Lemos which is no shame considering she is one of the hardest-hitting fighters in the entire straweight division.

Jandiroba on the other hand is looking to make the jump into the top-5 when she takes on the dangerous Rodriguez. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion has utilized her grappling mightily during her two-fight winning streak against Angela Hill and Kanako Murata, which is something she will need to do in this matchup.

Confirmed Bouts for UFC 288

This fight card has yet to be filled out but it is certainly shaping up to be a great fight. Here is the list of confirmed bouts so far:

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Bryce Mitchel vs. Jonathan Pearce

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr.

Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba