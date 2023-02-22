UFC News and Rumors

UFC 288: Rodriguez vs. Jandiroba Added To PPV Fight Card

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
2 min read
Marina Rodriguez Career Earnings

The second quarter of 2023 is shaping up nicely, it starts in April but May is starting to come full circle, especially with UFC 288 on May 6th. The UFC just added yet another fantastic matchup, this time in the straweight division between #4 ranked Marina Rodriguez and #10 ranked Virna Jandiroba.

UFC has already confirmed that UFC 288 will have the bantamweight championship up for grabs when Aljamain Sterling will look to defend his title for a third time as he takes on former bantamweight champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo.

The UFC just added a great fight in the women’s straweight division when #4 ranked Marina Rodriguez takes on #10 Virna Jandiroba where each fighter is looking to take that next step closer to a title shot against the champ Zhang Weili.

Rodriguez was looking like a true title contender coming into her last fight riding a four-fight winning streak. She ultimately succumbed to strikes at the hands of Amanda Lemos which is no shame considering she is one of the hardest-hitting fighters in the entire straweight division.

Jandiroba on the other hand is looking to make the jump into the top-5 when she takes on the dangerous Rodriguez. The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion has utilized her grappling mightily during her two-fight winning streak against Angela Hill and Kanako Murata, which is something she will need to do in this matchup.

Confirmed Bouts for UFC 288

This fight card has yet to be filled out but it is certainly shaping up to be a great fight. Here is the list of confirmed bouts so far:

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
Bryce Mitchel vs. Jonathan Pearce
Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr.
Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Topics  
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
William Knight

William Knight Among 3 Fighters Removed From UFC Roster

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
Kamuela-Kirk
Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics Is Off UFC 285
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
UFC News and Rumors
marina-rodriguez-mackenzie-dern-ufc-fight-night-194-1
Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill Added To UFC Fight Night May 13th
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  5h
UFC News and Rumors
Charles-Oliveira-1
UFC 288: Oliveira vs. Dariush Added To Fight Card
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  16h
UFC News and Rumors
121_Aljamain_Sterling
UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo Added To Fight Card
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  17h
UFC News and Rumors
Leon Edwards UFC
Leon Edwards Challenges Conor McGregor After UFC 286
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 21 2023
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC Fight Night
UFC Kansas City: Boser vs Cutelaba Added To Fight Night Card
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Feb 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top