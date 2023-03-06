UFC News and Rumors

UFC 288: Set To Take Place At The Prudential Center in New Jersey May 6th

Garrett Kerman
aljamain sterling

The UFC is treading on after a very successful first quarter of 2023. We saw championship belts change hands, emphatic finishes, and arguably the best fight in UFC history (Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev).

The UFC is now trying to ramp things up as we get to the second half of 2023. They already have announced that they coming back to Miami, Florida which has been a long time coming for UFC 287. Now, they just announced that they will be making their way back to the Garden State to the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ which is somewhere that they haven’t been since 2019.

As of right now, the main event for this PPV event will be for the bantamweight championship as Aljamain Sterling is set to defend his title against “Triple C” Henry Cejudo who hasn’t fought in over three years due to retirement. There will be a ton of question marks surrounding Cejudo in his comeback fight which will make for a very intriguing fight.

We also can’t forget the amazing co-main event for the #1 contender in the lightweight division as Charles Oliveira looks to get back on track against the surging Beneil Dariush who is hoping that a win at UFC 288 will finally get him the title shot he’s been longing for.

UFC 288 Fight Card

The UFC has yet to finalize the entire fight card as they are still adding fights as the weeks go on but right now it is shaping up to be a great event for New Jersey fans. Let’s check out what is on tap for UFC 288 so far:

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
Bryce Mitchell vs. Jonathan Pearce
Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan
Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr.
Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba
Andre Petroski vs. Armen Petrosyan
Devin Clark vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

The top two fights aren’t the only great fights on tap for this PPV. We also have top-ranked fighters battling it out in the men’s featherweight division Bryce Mitchell and Jonathan Pearce, and two fights in the women’s straweight division between Jessica Andrade and Xiaonan Yan, and Marina Rodriguez and Virna Jandiroba. This is one fight card you have to keep your eye on because you will not want to miss it.

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Arrow to top