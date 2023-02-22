UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo Added To Fight Card

UFC 288 is shaping up nicely, which will take place on May 6th at a location TBD. The UFC has just announced the potential main event fight for this stacked PPV event which will be for the bantamweight championship of the world.

The reigning and defending bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is looking to defend his bantamweight title for a third time when he takes on former bantamweight champ and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo.

Sterling had to push back the original timing of this fight due to partially tearing his bicep tendon in his win against TJ Dillashaw which gave Cejudo enough time to come back from his retirement.

Cejudo on the other hand has been on the shelf for over three years due to retirement, being a father and husband, and coaching championship-caliber fighters. It will be very interesting to see what we will get out of both of these fighters as they face off on May 6th.

UFC 288 Fight Card

There are a lot more fights to be added to this fight but this is the list of the confirmed thus far for UFC 288:

Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo

Bryce Mitchell vs. Jonathan Pearce

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr.