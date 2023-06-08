UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

The UFC heads back to Canada for the first time in four years for this weekend’s PPV event UFC 289. Headlining this fight card is a women’s bantamweight title fight between the women’s MMA GOAT Amanda Nunes and No. 5 ranked contender Irene Aldana.

Amanda Nunes was originally scheduled to fight Julianna Pena at UFC 289 until she had to withdraw due to injury. As for Aldana, she was getting ready for a 5-round main event spot against Raquel Pennington. She then got the call from the UFC when Pena pulled out about two to three weeks ago and is now ready for the biggest fight of her career. Let’s check out the odds, predictions, and best bet for this bantamweight title fight.

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Amanda Nunes -333 Irene Aldana +250

Amanda Nunes is a sizable favorite in her next title defense and rightfully so. Nunes has been wrecking the women’s bantamweight division ever since stepping foot inside the octagon. She is currently 15-2 in her UFC career and is looking to improve on that while defending her title yet again.

Irene Aldana being the biggest underdog on the fight card makes sense. This is the biggest fight of her career, against the toughest competitor in her career, and has to take the fight on just two to three week’s notice.

The women’s bantamweight championship is on the line when the champion Amanda Nunes gets in the octagon with title challenger and No. 5 ranked competitor Irene Aldana.

Amanda Nunes was able to reclaim her title when she brutally beatdown Julianna Pena at UFC 280. It is hard to argue against Nunes not being named the GOAT. She has beaten the who’s who in the bantamweight division and has been damn near unstoppable during her title reign. She has the ability to beat her opponents in every facet of the game which is what makes her one of the best to ever do it.

Irene Aldana has fought her way to the top of the division with some of the best boxing skills in the entire division. She is currently on a 4-1 streak, with each of her last three wins coming by knockout. Aldana will certainly give Nunes a tough fight if she wants to keep this fight as a kickboxing match and could even come away with the big upset win and capture the bantamweight championship.

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Irene Aldana +250

I am taking a shot in the dark here and going with a new champion and her name is Irene Aldana. She fights out of the Lobo Gym which already saw one of the biggest upsets of the year when Alexa Grasso dethroned Valentina Shevchenko to become the flyweight champion.

I believe that continued success is going to rub off on Aldana and she is going to make the most of her opportunities. She has the boxing abilities to make this extremely difficult for Nunes if she doesn’t take this fight to the mat. Also, if Nunes doesn’t finish Aldana on the mat early there is a good chance she fades as the fight progresses. Ultimately, Aldana does her best work on the feet and gets the knockout midway through the third or fourth round.

