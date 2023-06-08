The UFC returns to Canada for the first time in four years for a star-studded Pay-Per-View event, UFC 289. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC heads out to the northwest for its first event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in years. In the main event, we have a title fight for the women’s bantamweight championship as the women’s GOAT Amanda Nunes takes on No. 5 ranked Irene Aldana. This fight will undoubtedly prove there isn’t a better female fighter on planet Earth if she becomes victorious on Saturday night.

Also in the co-main event, we have a lightweight bout between two of the very best in the division. We have the former champion Charles Oliveira looking to get back on top as he takes on the surging Beneil Dariush who is urging for a title shot.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great and exciting fights for Canadian fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC 289.

How to Watch UFC 289

🥊 UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana 📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 P.M. ET

10:00 P.M. ET 🏟 Location: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV

ESPN+ PPV 🏆 Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana – Women’s Bantamweight Championship

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana – Women’s Bantamweight Championship 📊 UFC Stats:Amanda Nunes 22-5, 13 KO | Irene Aladana 14-6, 8 KO

UFC 289 Odds

As of right now, Amanda Nunes is a sizable favorite over the challenger Irene Aldana and rightfully so. Nunes has been an absolute wrecking machine since coming into the UFC. She has a UFC record of 15-2 and will be looking to improve on that this weekend at UFC 289.

Title challenger Irene Aldana took this fight on just about two to three weeks’ notice after Julianna Pena had to pull out due to injury. This will be the biggest fight of Aldana’s MMA career and it shows as she is the biggest underdog on the fight card.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC 289 below:

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Amanda Nunes -333 Irene Aldana +250

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Charles Oliveira +128 Beneil Dariush -148

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Mike Malott -225 Adam Fugitt +175

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Dan Ige -250 Nate Landwehr +200

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Eryk Anders +120 Marc-Andre Barriault -150

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Nassourdine Imavov -150 Chris Curtis +110

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Jasmine Jasudavicius +200 Miranda Maverick -275

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Aiemann Zahabi +100 Aoriqileng -133

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Blake Bilder -250 Kyle Nelson +175

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play David Dvorak -275 Steve Erceg +220

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play Diana Belbita +100 Maria Oliveira -125

UFC 289 Best Bets & Predictions

Beneil Dariush (-148)

Beneil Dariush (22-4-1) has flown under the radar for the majority of his career. He is now riding an 8-fight winning streak that most recently saw him dominate top lightweight prospect Mateusz Gamrot. Dariush has been campaigning for a title shot for quite some time now and if he were to be victorious against the former champ he certainly has the case to be next in line.

Dariush has the all-around skillset to get the job done against the former champ. He is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion just like Oliveira and has the power on the feet to land strikes against the shaky striking defense. In short, Dariush cracks the chin of Oliveira inside two rounds and gets the finish.

Marc Andre Barriault (-150)

Marc-Andre Barriault (15-6) is an absolute powerhouse with a work rate that is hard to match. He is one of five Canadian fighters on this fight card and will be looking to get a win in his backyard when he takes on middleweight veteran Eryk Anders.

Barriault is a nonstop worker in there that puts on a pace that is hard for most to match in the middleweight division. He has exceptional power with above-average grappling abilities. In this matchup against Anders, he should have him covered in every facet of the fight. As long as Barriault doesn’t get caught or laid on for 15 minutes he should get the job done and keep his winning ways going.

Irene Aldana (260)

This may be a shot in the dark but Irene Aldana is a dangerous contender for Amanda Nunes especially when having to gameplan against her on just two to three week’s notice. Aldana fights out of the surging Lobo Gym in Mexico that already had one big upset earlier this year when Alexa Grasso submitted Valentina Shevchenko to capture the women’s flyweight championship.

Aldana definitely has the opportunity to have the same success as Grasso did in this matchup against Nunes. She has exceptional boxing and power that could cause Nunes problems if she isn’t at the top of her game. Seeing as Nunes may be towards the end of her career at this point, Aldana has a great chance at dethroning the GOAT.

