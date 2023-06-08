MMA

UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
ufc 289 poster

The UFC returns to  Canada for the first time in four years for a star-studded Pay-Per-View event, UFC 289. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC heads out to the northwest for its first event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in years. In the main event, we have a title fight for the women’s bantamweight championship as the women’s GOAT Amanda Nunes takes on No. 5 ranked Irene Aldana. This fight will undoubtedly prove there isn’t a better female fighter on planet Earth if she becomes victorious on Saturday night.

Also in the co-main event, we have a lightweight bout between two of the very best in the division. We have the former champion Charles Oliveira looking to get back on top as he takes on the surging Beneil Dariush who is urging for a title shot.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great and exciting fights for Canadian fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC 289.

The Best UFC Betting Sites for UFC 289

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Welcome Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Now
$1,000 in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply.
Claim Offer

How to Watch UFC 289

  • 🥊 UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 10:00 P.M. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏆 Main Event: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana – Women’s Bantamweight Championship
  • 📊 UFC Stats:Amanda Nunes 22-5, 13 KO | Irene Aladana 14-6, 8 KO

 UFC 289 Odds

As of right now, Amanda Nunes is a sizable favorite over the challenger Irene Aldana and rightfully so. Nunes has been an absolute wrecking machine since coming into the UFC. She has a UFC record of 15-2 and will be looking to improve on that this weekend at UFC 289.

Title challenger Irene Aldana took this fight on just about two to three weeks’ notice after Julianna Pena had to pull out due to injury. This will be the biggest fight of Aldana’s MMA career and it shows as she is the biggest underdog on the fight card.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC 289 below:

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Amanda Nunes -333 BetOnline logo
Irene Aldana +250 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Charles Oliveira +128 BetOnline logo
Beneil Dariush -148 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Mike Malott -225 BetOnline logo
Adam Fugitt +175 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Dan Ige -250 BetOnline logo
Nate Landwehr +200 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Eryk Anders +120 BetOnline logo
Marc-Andre Barriault -150 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Nassourdine Imavov -150 BetOnline logo
Chris Curtis +110 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Jasmine Jasudavicius +200 BetOnline logo
Miranda Maverick -275 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Aiemann Zahabi +100 BetOnline logo
Aoriqileng -133 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Blake Bilder -250 BetOnline logo
Kyle Nelson +175 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
David Dvorak -275 BetOnline logo
Steve Erceg +220 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 289 Odds Play
Diana Belbita +100 BetOnline logo
Maria Oliveira -125 BetOnline logo

 UFC 289 Best Bets & Predictions

Beneil Dariush (-148)

Beneil Dariush (22-4-1) has flown under the radar for the majority of his career. He is now riding an 8-fight winning streak that most recently saw him dominate top lightweight prospect Mateusz Gamrot. Dariush has been campaigning for a title shot for quite some time now and if he were to be victorious against the former champ he certainly has the case to be next in line.

Dariush has the all-around skillset to get the job done against the former champ. He is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion just like Oliveira and has the power on the feet to land strikes against the shaky striking defense. In short, Dariush cracks the chin of Oliveira inside two rounds and gets the finish.

Bet on Beneil Dariush (-148)

Marc Andre Barriault (-150)

Marc-Andre Barriault (15-6) is an absolute powerhouse with a work rate that is hard to match. He is one of five Canadian fighters on this fight card and will be looking to get a win in his backyard when he takes on middleweight veteran Eryk Anders.

Barriault is a nonstop worker in there that puts on a pace that is hard for most to match in the middleweight division. He has exceptional power with above-average grappling abilities. In this matchup against Anders, he should have him covered in every facet of the fight. As long as Barriault doesn’t get caught or laid on for 15 minutes he should get the job done and keep his winning ways going.

Bet on Marc-Andre Barriault (-150)

Irene Aldana (260)

This may be a shot in the dark but Irene Aldana is a dangerous contender for Amanda Nunes especially when having to gameplan against her on just two to three week’s notice. Aldana fights out of the surging Lobo Gym in Mexico that already had one big upset earlier this year when Alexa Grasso submitted Valentina Shevchenko to capture the women’s flyweight championship.

Aldana definitely has the opportunity to have the same success as Grasso did in this matchup against Nunes. She has exceptional boxing and power that could cause Nunes problems if she isn’t at the top of her game. Seeing as Nunes may be towards the end of her career at this point, Aldana has a great chance at dethroning the GOAT.

Bet on Irene Aldana (+260)

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To MMA

MMA
7871c75c02bc6813e18bde979b0ca511

PFL Light Heavyweight Rob Wilkinson tests positive for banned substance, removed from season

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jun 2 2023
MMA
FxJkd01XwAAv10v (1)
AJ McKee vs. Patricky Pitbull, Bellator Crowns First Flyweight Champion at Bellator x RIZIN 2 in July
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 28 2023
MMA
Bellator-MMA-App-Icon
Bellator MMA is Set to Launch Men’s Flyweight Division
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  May 25 2023
MMA
joe schilling
Former MMA Fighter Joe Schilling Wins Legal Battle over 2021 Bar Fight Controversy
Author image David Evans  •  Apr 28 2023
MMA
UFC 285 Prelims: Time, Fight Card, Best Fights, and Free Live Stream
UFC 285 Prelims: Time, Fight Card, Best Fights, and Free Live Stream
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 4 2023
MMA
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card, & Live Stream
UFC 285: Jones vs Gane Ticket Prices, PPV Cost, Fight Card, & Live Stream
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 4 2023
MMA
UFC 285 Main Card Start Time- What Time Is The Jon Jones Fight?
UFC 285 Main Card Start Time: What Time Is The Jon Jones Fight?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Mar 4 2023
More News
Arrow to top