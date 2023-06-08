UFC News and Rumors

UFC 289: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

Garrett Kerman
date 2023-06-08

The UFC heads back to Canada for the first time in four years for this weekend’s PPV event UFC 289. Headlining this fight card is a women’s bantamweight title fight between the women’s MMA GOAT Amanda Nunes and No. 5 ranked contender Irene Aldana.

In the co-main event we have a fight in the lightweight division between the former lightweight champion and No. 1 ranked Charles Oliveira and surging contender No. 4 ranked Beneil Dariush.

Oliveira is looking to show the world that he is still one of the best lightweights on the planet meanwhile, Dariush is expecting a title shot after securing a big win this weekend at UFC 289. Let’s check out the odds, predictions, and best bet for this lightweight matchup.

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Charles Oliveira +120 BetOnline logo
Beneil Dariush -140 BetOnline logo

Charles Oliveira just isn’t a fight that gets a ton of praise from the bookmakers. He has been an underdog in four out of his last six fights and nothing changes here.

Dariush is surging at the right time, riding an 8-fight winning streak and beating one of the top prospects in the lightweight division Mateusz Gamrot in his last fight.

The oddsmakers are giving a ton of respect for Dariush’s long winning streak unlike they did in his previous fight when he was a sizable underdog against the rising prospect.

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

This is arguably the best fight on the entire fight card. This is no shade being thrown at the women’s bantamweight title fight, it’s just that this fight was supposed to happen a month ago and it got postponed so fight fans having been counting down the days for this one.

Charles Oliveira even after losing his title is still one of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC. Of his 33 wins, 21 of them have come by submission. He also has drastically improved his striking a ton over the years as we saw in the fights against Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Michael Chandler. Oliveira at any given point has the chance to knockout or submit any opponent that stands in front of him especially this weekend against Beneil Dariush.

Dariush has sneakily been climbing the lightweight rankings and has flown under the radar throughout the vast majority of his career. He is finally getting the recognition that he deserves by getting the big name that he needs to get that title shot that most believe he deserves. This weekend at UFC 289 it is his time to put on a show for the fight fans and put his name into title contention with a win.

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Beneil Dariush -140 BetOnline logo

It’s not always the best to go against ‘Du Bronx’ but unfortunately I have to in this matchup. Dariush is in his prime right now and looks like a true title contender. Seeing that Dariush is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and world champion if this fight hits the mat he is more than comfortable to take it there.

As for the fight being on the feet, Dariush has some susceptible power, better striking defense, and better durability. As long as Dariush doesn’t get caught by Oliveira it to me is his fight to lose and then he will be next on the list for a lightweight title shot.

Bet on Beneil Dariush (-140) at BetOnline

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis.
