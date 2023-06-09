UFC News and Rumors

UFC 289 Weigh-Ins: Title Fight is Set, All 22 Fighters Make Weight

Garrett Kerman
ufc 289 poster

The fighters for UFC 289 officially weighed in on Friday, June 9, 2023, ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view event. The event will take place on Saturday, June 10, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

The main event of UFC 289 will feature a women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana. Nunes is the current UFC women’s bantamweight champion, while Aldana is the No. 5 contender. Both fighters made weight for the fight, with Nunes weighing in at 135 pounds and Aldana weighing in at 135 pounds.

The co-main event of UFC 289 will feature a lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. Oliveira is the current UFC No. 1 contender while Dariush is the No. 4 contender. Both fighters made weight for the fight, with Oliveira weighing in at 154 pounds and Dariush weighing in at 156 pounds.

UFC 289 Weigh-In Results

In addition to the main and co-main events, UFC 289 will also feature a number of other exciting fights. Let’s take a look at the full weigh-in results for this weekend’s fight card:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Irene Aldana (135)
  • Charles Oliveira (154) vs. Beneil Dariush (156)
  • Adam Fugitt (170.75) vs. Mike Malott (169.5)
  • Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Nate Landwehr (144.25)
  • Eryk Anders (184.75) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

PRELIMS (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Chris Curtis (185.25) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185.5)
  • Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.25) vs. Miranda Maverick (125.5)
  • Aori Qileng (135) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135.75)
  • Blake Bilder (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (145)

EARLY PRELIMS (UFC FIGHT PASS, 7 p.m. ET)

  • David Dvorak (125.5) vs. Stephen Erceg (125.5)
  • Diana Belbita (114.5) vs. Maria Oliveira (115.5)

UFC 289 is shaping up to be a great event, and the weigh-ins only added to the excitement. The main and co-main events are both for the top two fights of the evening, but there are a number of other exciting fights on the card as well. Be sure to tune in on Saturday, June 10, to see who comes out on top.

