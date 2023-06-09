UFC 289 Weigh-Ins: Title Fight is Set, All 22 Fighters Make Weight

The fighters for UFC 289 officially weighed in on Friday, June 9, 2023, ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view event. The event will take place on Saturday, June 10, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
The Lioness locks it in!!@Amanda_Leoa makes our #UFC289 main event official at 135lbs 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Gf4miBNs8K
— UFC (@ufc) June 9, 2023
The main event of UFC 289 will feature a women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Irene Aldana. Nunes is the current UFC women’s bantamweight champion, while Aldana is the No. 5 contender. Both fighters made weight for the fight, with Nunes weighing in at 135 pounds and Aldana weighing in at 135 pounds.
The co-main event of UFC 289 will feature a lightweight fight between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. Oliveira is the current UFC No. 1 contender while Dariush is the No. 4 contender. Both fighters made weight for the fight, with Oliveira weighing in at 154 pounds and Dariush weighing in at 156 pounds.
UFC 289 Weigh-In Results
In addition to the main and co-main events, UFC 289 will also feature a number of other exciting fights. Let’s take a look at the full weigh-in results for this weekend’s fight card:
MAIN CARD (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
- Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Irene Aldana (135)
- Charles Oliveira (154) vs. Beneil Dariush (156)
- Adam Fugitt (170.75) vs. Mike Malott (169.5)
- Dan Ige (145.5) vs. Nate Landwehr (144.25)
- Eryk Anders (184.75) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)
PRELIMS (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)
- Chris Curtis (185.25) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185.5)
- Jasmine Jasudavicius (125.25) vs. Miranda Maverick (125.5)
- Aori Qileng (135) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (135.75)
- Blake Bilder (145.5) vs. Kyle Nelson (145)
EARLY PRELIMS (UFC FIGHT PASS, 7 p.m. ET)
- David Dvorak (125.5) vs. Stephen Erceg (125.5)
- Diana Belbita (114.5) vs. Maria Oliveira (115.5)
UFC 289 is shaping up to be a great event, and the weigh-ins only added to the excitement. The main and co-main events are both for the top two fights of the evening, but there are a number of other exciting fights on the card as well. Be sure to tune in on Saturday, June 10, to see who comes out on top.