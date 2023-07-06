UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

The UFC heads back to the T-Mobile Arena for UFC 290. For this event, we have a featherweight championship when the champ Alexander Volkanovski takes on the interim champ Yair Rodriguez to unify the belt and crown the undisputed featherweight champion.

Volkanovski is coming off a close loss at trying to become the next double champ when he took Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Meanwhile, Rodriguez captured the interim featherweight championship when he submitted top contender Josh Emmett via a second-round triangle choke.. Let’s check out the odds, predictions, and best bet for this featherweight title fight.

UFC Vegas 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Alexander Volkanovski -340 Yair Rodriguez +280

The oddsmakers expect this Alexander Volkanovski to essentially run away with this one. He has been one of the most dominant featherweight champions in the history of the UFC but Yair Rodriguez poses a threat that he’s never had to combat with before.

We should see a striking affair between these two but there is always that off chance that two strikers try to grapple with one another to test their skills in another area. These should be a fantastic back-and-forth matchup between the two best featherweights on the planet.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez Preview

The featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski is the heavy favorite in this fight, with odds at -340. This means that a bettor would need to wager $340 to win $100. The interim champ Yair Rodriguez is the underdog, with odds at +280. This means that a bettor would win $280 on a $100 bet which shows that there is a ton of value on Rodriguez in this matchup.



Even though Volkanovski is a dominant champion it is hard to bet money on his current moneyline price. Rodriguez is a completely different animal than any other fighter Volkanovski has faced in his time as the featherweight king. Also, while there is a ton of value on Rodriguez as the underdog I am not running to the betting window to bet against one of the greatest fighters in UFC history.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Over 4.5 Rounds +100

It’s best to play it safe with this main event fight between these two featherweight champions. Both Volkanovski and Rodriguez are as tough as they come and don’t normally get finished. Volkanovski has never been finished in his entire UFC career meanwhile, Rodriguez has only been stopped due to a doctor stoppage in his UFC career.

I expect these two to battle it out on the feet for the majority of this fight as both have fantastic takedown defense. On the feet, it’s going to come down to who throws more and who has the better cardio to last for the entirety of this fight. Ultimately, this fight will be a closely contested kickboxing match that will go the entire 25 minutes and will see the judges’ scorecards.

