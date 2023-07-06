UFC News and Rumors

UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Alexander Volkanovski

The UFC heads back to the T-Mobile Arena for UFC 290. For this event, we have a featherweight championship when the champ Alexander Volkanovski takes on the interim champ Yair Rodriguez to unify the belt and crown the undisputed featherweight champion.

Volkanovski is coming off a close loss at trying to become the next double champ when he took Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Meanwhile, Rodriguez captured the interim featherweight championship when he submitted top contender Josh Emmett via a second-round triangle choke.. Let’s check out the odds, predictions, and best bet for this featherweight title fight.

The Best MMA Betting Sites For UFC 290

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
 Claim Offer

UFC Vegas 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez Odds

Moneyline Odds Play
Alexander Volkanovski -340 BetOnline logo
Yair Rodriguez +280 BetOnline logo

The oddsmakers expect this Alexander Volkanovski to essentially run away with this one. He has been one of the most dominant featherweight champions in the history of the UFC but Yair Rodriguez poses a threat that he’s never had to combat with before.

We should see a striking affair between these two but there is always that off chance that two strikers try to grapple with one another to test their skills in another area. These should be a fantastic back-and-forth matchup between the two best featherweights on the planet.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez Preview

The featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski is the heavy favorite in this fight, with odds at -340. This means that a bettor would need to wager $340 to win $100. The interim champ Yair Rodriguez is the underdog, with odds at +280. This means that a bettor would win $280 on a $100 bet which shows that there is a ton of value on Rodriguez in this matchup.

Even though Volkanovski is a dominant champion it is hard to bet money on his current moneyline price. Rodriguez is a completely different animal than any other fighter Volkanovski has faced in his time as the featherweight king. Also, while there is a ton of value on Rodriguez as the underdog I am not running to the betting window to bet against one of the greatest fighters in UFC history.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play
Over 4.5 Rounds +100 BetOnline logo

It’s best to play it safe with this main event fight between these two featherweight champions. Both Volkanovski and Rodriguez are as tough as they come and don’t normally get finished. Volkanovski has never been finished in his entire UFC career meanwhile, Rodriguez has only been stopped due to a doctor stoppage in his UFC career.

I expect these two to battle it out on the feet for the majority of this fight as both have fantastic takedown defense. On the feet, it’s going to come down to who throws more and who has the better cardio to last for the entirety of this fight. Ultimately, this fight will be a closely contested kickboxing match that will go the entire 25 minutes and will see the judges’ scorecards.

Bet Over 4.5 Rounds (+100) at BetOnline

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
ufc 290

How to Watch UFC 290: Date, Time, Fight Card & Free Live Stream

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  48min
UFC News and Rumors
brandon moreno
UFC 290: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  1h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 290
UFC 290 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  3h
UFC News and Rumors
UFC Vegas 18 DraftKings DFS Picks
Alexandre Pantoja Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  6h
UFC News and Rumors
MMA: UFC 263-Figueiredo vs Moreno
Brandon Moreno Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  7h
UFC News and Rumors
Youtuber Calls Logan Paul out for NFT Crypto Scam
Logan Paul Offers to Make UFC Debut on Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg Card, Calls Out Paddy Pimblett
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 4 2023
UFC News and Rumors
631851778
Yair Rodriguez Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  7h
More News
Arrow to top