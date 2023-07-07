Betting Guides

UFC 290: Best Prop Bets featuring Alexander Volkanovski, Tatsuro Taira, Esteban Ribovics

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
UFC 290 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout in the featherweight division for the unification of the title between the champ Alexander Volkanovski and interim champ Yair Rodriguez. Let’s take a look at the best prop bets for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC returns to the T-Mobile arena when the two best featherweight’s on the planet square off to become the undisputed UFC Featherweight champion. Alexander Volkanovski drops back to his weight class after falling short of double champ status to take on the extremely dangerous Yair Rodriguez who won the interim featherweight championship with a second-round submission win over Josh Emmett.

Also in the co-main event, we have the UFC’s men’s flyweight championship on the line when the champ Brandon Moreno takes on a familiar foe and No.1 contender Alexandre Pantoja. Moreno will look to continue his dominance in the flyweight division meanwhile, Pantoja will try to make it 3-0 in the head-to-head record between these two and capture UFC gold.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great and exciting fights for fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC 290.

UFC 290 Best Prop Bets

Tatsuro Taira in Round 1 by Submission +150

 

Esteban Ribovics in Round 3 by Ko/TKO +800

 

Alexander Volkanovski by Points +135

Tatsuro Taira in Round 1 by Submission (+150)

Tatsuro Taira has seven submission wins in his professional career with six of them coming in the first round. His counterpart Chairez has been submitted in two of his four losses which will give someone of Taira’s caliber ample opportunities to get the submission.

As we’ve seen in Chairez’s fight on the Contender Series, he throws some heavy shots on the feet but is susceptible to being taken, beaten up, and controlled something Taira is great at. Expect Taira to not take any chances on the feet, get the takedown, and submit him shortly thereafter.

Esteban Ribovics in Round 3 by Ko/TKO (+800)

Esteban Ribovics has six knockout wins in his professional career and has knocked down both of his fights under the UFC banner. In his most recent fight against Loik Radzhabov, he showed great cardio to go a full 15 minutes without getting tired all while having to defend relentless takedown attempts. That bodes well against a fighter in Kamuela Kirk who tends to fade late in fights.

As long as Ribovics is landing on Kirk and making him work he will tire out having to go toe-to-toe with him for 15 minutes. Ultimately, Ribovics pours it on late and finishes him in the third round just like Billy Quarantillo did on the Contender Series.

Alexander Volkanovski by Points (+135)

Alexander Volkanovski has been one of the most dominant featherweight champions in UFC history. He is taking on the dangerous striker in Yair Rodriguez who arguably could be his hardest title defense to date. With that said, Volkanovski is so well-rounded that he is able to neutralize even the best skills that his opponents possess.

He will do a great job at either being all the way in or all the way out when he is striking with Rodriguez. Also, Volkanovski will mix it up on the feet and on the mat which will make it harder for Rodriguez to get his offense going. This is what he will do over the course of 25 minutes until it hits the judge’s scorecards and he retains his UFC featherweight title.

Betting Guides MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
