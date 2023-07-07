UFC 290 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout in the featherweight division for the unification of the title between the champ Alexander Volkanovski and interim champ Yair Rodriguez. Let’s take a look at the best underdog bets for this weekend’s festivities.
The UFC returns to the T-Mobile arena when the two best featherweight’s on the planet square off to become the undisputed UFC Featherweight champion. Alexander Volkanovski drops back to his weight class after falling short of double champ status to take on the extremely dangerous Yair Rodriguez who won the interim featherweight championship with a second-round submission win over Josh Emmett.
Also in the co-main event, we have the UFC’s men’s flyweight championship on the line when the champ Brandon Moreno takes on a familiar foe and No.1 contender Alexandre Pantoja. Moreno will look to continue his dominance in the flyweight division meanwhile, Pantoja will try to make it 3-0 in the head-to-head record between these two and capture UFC gold.
The rest of this fight card is littered with great and exciting fights for fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the best underdog bets for UFC 290.
UFC 290 Best Underdog Bets
Shannon Ross (+124)
Shannon Ross has a good chance of beating Jesus Aguilar at UFC 290. Ross is averaging 6.57 significant strikes per minute and has a striking accuracy of 37% and seven of his 13 wins have come by knockout. In contrast, Aguilar lands just 1.6 significant strikes per minute as he is more of a grappler than he is a striker.
Ross has a takedown defense of 80%, which means he is good at preventing his opponents from taking him down and he also has only been submitted once in his 20-fight MMA career which bodes well for him in this matchup against a submission specialist. This is Ross’ fight to lose if he can just keep this fight where he is most comfortable which is on the feet and at range where he can land his shots and possibly land the knockout blow.
Robbie Lawler (+180)
Robbie Lawler has a very good chance of cashing in as an underdog at UFC 290. Lawler is a veteran of the sport with over 40 professional fights under his belt. He has fought some of the best fighters in the world and has been in several high-pressure situations. This experience could give him an advantage over Price, who has only had 21 professional fights.
Lawler is known for his heavy hands and knockout power. He has 21 wins by knockout in his career. Price, on the other hand, has been knocked out twice in his last four fights. If Lawler can land his punches, he could finish the fight early.
Dricus Du Plessis (+290)
Dricus du Plessis is facing a tough challenge in Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. However, he is a very dangerous opponent that Whittaker can’t take lightly in this matchup. Plessis is a powerful striker with 8 wins by knockout in his career. Whittaker has been knocked out twice in his career, so Du Plessis could look to capitalize on this vulnerability and finish the fight early.
