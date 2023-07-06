UFC 290: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

The UFC heads back to the T-Mobile Arena for UFC 290. For this event, we have a co-main event for the flyweight championship of the world when the champ Brandon Moreno takes on a familiar foe and No. 1 contender Alexandre Pantoja.
Moreno is coming off a dominant win against the former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo which unified the flyweight championship. Meanwhile, Pantoja has won three in a row with back-to-back submission wins over Brandon Royval and Alex Perez. Let’s check out the odds, predictions, and best bet for this flyweight title fight.
The Best MMA Betting Sites For UFC 290
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $300
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Exclusive $750 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
UFC Vegas 290: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja Odds
|Moneyline
|Odds
|Play
|Brandon Moreno
|-215
|Alexandre Pantoja
|+185
The oddsmakers expect this Brandon Moreno to retain his flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja. He has been on a dominant path to being one of the best flyweight fighters in UFC history. Moreno’s finish of Figueiredo showed the huge improvements that he has made over the years on his rise in the flyweight division.
We should see a clashing style between Moreno and Pantoja in this matchup. Moreno loves to box and strike meanwhile, Pantoja is a BJJ black belt and loves to strangle his opponents. It’s going to be interesting to see how this one plays out in the end.
Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja Preview
This fight is a rematch of a 2018 fight that Moreno won by unanimous decision. Since then, both fighters have improved significantly. Moreno has improved his striking and shown incredible mental toughness, while Pantoja has continued to develop his grappling skills.
Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja Best Bet
|Best Bet
|Odds
|Play
|Brandon Moreno
|-215
Brandon Moreno is set to defend his flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 290. Moreno has improved his striking significantly since his last fight against Pantoja in 2018. He has been working on his boxing and kickboxing and has shown improved accuracy and power in his recent fights.
Moreno is a skilled grappler with a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He has a strong ground game and is comfortable fighting from his back or on top. Pantoja is also a skilled grappler, but Moreno’s ground game is likely to help him navigate the submission game of Pantoja.
Moreno has shown incredible mental toughness in his recent fights, particularly in his title fight against Deiveson Figueiredo. He was able to weather an early storm from Figueiredo and come back to win the fight. This mental toughness will serve him well against Pantoja, who is a tough opponent. Moreno will be looking for revenge against Pantoja, who has beaten him in the past, and will look to settle the score and put this rivalry in the past.
UFC Betting Guides 2023
- UFC Betting Guide – Discover Best UFC Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- UFC Betting Apps – Compare the Best Betting Apps for UFC.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Discover Top US Mobile Betting Apps Ranked & Reviewed.