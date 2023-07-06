UFC 290: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja Odds, Prediction, and Best Bets

The UFC heads back to the T-Mobile Arena for UFC 290. For this event, we have a co-main event for the flyweight championship of the world when the champ Brandon Moreno takes on a familiar foe and No. 1 contender Alexandre Pantoja.

Moreno is coming off a dominant win against the former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo which unified the flyweight championship. Meanwhile, Pantoja has won three in a row with back-to-back submission wins over Brandon Royval and Alex Perez. Let’s check out the odds, predictions, and best bet for this flyweight title fight.

UFC Vegas 290: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja Odds

Moneyline Odds Play Brandon Moreno -215 Alexandre Pantoja +185

The oddsmakers expect this Brandon Moreno to retain his flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja. He has been on a dominant path to being one of the best flyweight fighters in UFC history. Moreno’s finish of Figueiredo showed the huge improvements that he has made over the years on his rise in the flyweight division.

We should see a clashing style between Moreno and Pantoja in this matchup. Moreno loves to box and strike meanwhile, Pantoja is a BJJ black belt and loves to strangle his opponents. It’s going to be interesting to see how this one plays out in the end.

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja Preview

This fight is a rematch of a 2018 fight that Moreno won by unanimous decision. Since then, both fighters have improved significantly. Moreno has improved his striking and shown incredible mental toughness, while Pantoja has continued to develop his grappling skills.



Moreno's well-rounded skill set and experience make him the favorite in this fight. However, Pantoja is a tough opponent who could pull off the upset if he can use his grappling to control the fight. This should be an exciting fight between two skilled fighters. Moreno's striking and ground game should give him the edge, but Pantoja's grappling skills could make for an interesting matchup. Fans can expect a high-level technical battle between two of the best flyweights in the world.

Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja Best Bet

Best Bet Odds Play Brandon Moreno -215

Brandon Moreno is set to defend his flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 290. Moreno has improved his striking significantly since his last fight against Pantoja in 2018. He has been working on his boxing and kickboxing and has shown improved accuracy and power in his recent fights.



Moreno is a skilled grappler with a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He has a strong ground game and is comfortable fighting from his back or on top. Pantoja is also a skilled grappler, but Moreno’s ground game is likely to help him navigate the submission game of Pantoja.

Moreno has shown incredible mental toughness in his recent fights, particularly in his title fight against Deiveson Figueiredo. He was able to weather an early storm from Figueiredo and come back to win the fight. This mental toughness will serve him well against Pantoja, who is a tough opponent. Moreno will be looking for revenge against Pantoja, who has beaten him in the past, and will look to settle the score and put this rivalry in the past.

