UFC 290 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

Garrett Kerman
UFC 290 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout in the featherweight division for the unification of the title between the champ Alexander Volkanovski and interim champ Yair Rodriguez. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC returns to the T-Mobile arena when the two best featherweight’s on the planet square off to become the undisputed UFC Featherweight champion. Alexander Volkanovski drops back to his weight class after falling short of double champ status to take on the extremely dangerous Yair Rodriguez who won the interim featherweight championship with a second-round submission win over Josh Emmett.

Also in the co-main event, we have the UFC’s men’s flyweight championship on the line when the champ Brandon Moreno takes on a familiar foe and No.1 contender Alexandre Pantoja. Moreno will look to continue his dominance in the flyweight division meanwhile, Pantoja will try to make it 3-0 in the head-to-head record between these two and capture UFC gold.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great and exciting fights for fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC 290.

How to Watch UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez

  • 🥊 UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, NV
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+
  • 📊 UFC Stats: Volkanovski 25-2 | Rodriguez 15-3
  • 🎲 UFC Odds: Volkanovski (-400) | Rodriguez (+300)

UFC 290 Odds

As of right now, Alexander Volkanovski is the huge favorite over Yair Rodriguez. This should be a hard-fought battle for whoever is victorious on Saturday night. Both fighters have respectable wins on their resumes with Volkanovski coming off a loss to Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title meanwhile, Rodriguez is coming off his interim title fight win where he submitted Josh Emmett in the second round.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC 290 below:

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Alexander Volkanovski -340 BetOnline logo
Yair Rodriguez +280 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Brandon Moreno -215 BetOnline logo
Alexandre Pantoja +185 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Robert Whittaker -400 BetOnline logo
Dricus Du Plessis +300 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Jalin Turner -280 BetOnline logo
Dan Hooker +240 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Bo Nickal -2500 BetOnline logo
Val Woodburn +1200 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Niko Price -221 BetOnline logo
Robbie Lawler +186 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Jack Della Maddalena -925 BetOnline logo
Josiah Harrell +625 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Yazmin Jauregui -370 BetOnline logo
Denis Gomes +305 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Jimmy Crute -129 BetOnline logo
Alonzo Menifield +109 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Tatsuro Taira -1100 BetOnline logo
Edgar Chairez +725 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Vitor Petrino -225 BetOnline logo
Marcin Prachnio +190 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Cameron Saaiman -550 BetOnline logo
Terrance Mitchell +400 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Jesus Aguilar -144 BetOnline logo
Shannon Ross +124 BetOnline logo

 

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play
Esteban Ribovics -145 BetOnline logo
Kamuela Kirk +125 BetOnline logo

UFC 290 Best Bets & Predictions

Brandon Moreno (-215)

Brandon Moreno is set to defend his UFC flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja in UFC 290. These two fighters are very familiar with each other but Moreno has improved his striking significantly since his last fight against Pantoja in 2018. He has been working on his boxing and kickboxing and has shown improved accuracy and power in his recent fights

Moreno is a skilled grappler with a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He has a strong ground game and is comfortable fighting from his back or on top. Pantoja is also a skilled grappler and will be looking to take this fight to the mat but Moreno’s grappling should be sufficient to defend all the bad positions Pantoja may put him in.

Moreno has shown incredible mental toughness in his recent fights, particularly in his title fight against Deiveson Figueiredo. He was able to weather an early storm from Figueiredo and come back to win the fight. This mental toughness will serve him well against Pantoja, who is a tough opponent. Moreno is just battle-tested and has the five-round experience which should result in his retaining his flyweight title.

Bet on Brandon Moreno (-215)

Esteban Ribovics (-145)

Esteban Ribovics is a skilled striker that could punish Kamuela Kirk on the feet and with Kirk being a first-degree BJJ black belt he will want to keep this fight on the feet where he has a big striking advantage.

Ribovics is coming off a loss to Loik Radzhabov in his UFC debut fight and will be looking to get that one back against Kirk who originally pulled out of that fight back in March. He has now been in two full fight camps for Kirk and having that added time to get ready for this specific opponent should help him thoroughly in this matchup.

As long as he can keep this fight upright and on the feet it’s certainly his fight to lose as Kirk doesn’t have much for him in the striking and especially the cardio as well.

Bet on Esteban Ribovics (-145)

Vitor Petrino (-225)

Vitor Petrino has a strong striking game, with good power and accuracy. He has shown the ability to finish fights with his knockout power, which could be a factor in this fight considering three of Prachnio’s four losses inside the UFC octagon have been by knockout.

Prachnio is vulnerable to getting hit, prior to the William Knight fight, which makes him a prime target for someone of Petrino’s striking caliber. He put on a striking clinic against Anton Turkalj in his UFC debut, Turkalj was able to hang in there to lose via unanimous decision but if Petrino lands like he did in his debut on Prachnio, he will most likely be hitting the canvas.

Bet on Vitor Petrino (-225)

MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
