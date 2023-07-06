UFC 290 Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets

UFC 290 features a jam-packed fight card, highlighted by the main event bout in the featherweight division for the unification of the title between the champ Alexander Volkanovski and interim champ Yair Rodriguez. Let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for this weekend’s festivities.

The UFC returns to the T-Mobile arena when the two best featherweight’s on the planet square off to become the undisputed UFC Featherweight champion. Alexander Volkanovski drops back to his weight class after falling short of double champ status to take on the extremely dangerous Yair Rodriguez who won the interim featherweight championship with a second-round submission win over Josh Emmett.

Also in the co-main event, we have the UFC’s men’s flyweight championship on the line when the champ Brandon Moreno takes on a familiar foe and No.1 contender Alexandre Pantoja. Moreno will look to continue his dominance in the flyweight division meanwhile, Pantoja will try to make it 3-0 in the head-to-head record between these two and capture UFC gold.

The rest of this fight card is littered with great and exciting fights for fight fans. With that said, let’s take a look at the odds, predictions, and best bets for UFC 290.

How to Watch UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez

🥊 UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez

Alexander Volkanovski vs Yair Rodriguez 📅 Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 🕙 Time: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, NV 📺 TV Channel: ESPN/ESPN+

ESPN/ESPN+ 📊 UFC Stats: Volkanovski 25-2 | Rodriguez 15-3

Volkanovski 25-2 | Rodriguez 15-3 🎲 UFC Odds: Volkanovski (-400) | Rodriguez (+300)

UFC 290 Odds

As of right now, Alexander Volkanovski is the huge favorite over Yair Rodriguez. This should be a hard-fought battle for whoever is victorious on Saturday night. Both fighters have respectable wins on their resumes with Volkanovski coming off a loss to Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title meanwhile, Rodriguez is coming off his interim title fight win where he submitted Josh Emmett in the second round.

Let’s check out the complete list of odds for UFC 290 below:

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Alexander Volkanovski -340 Yair Rodriguez +280

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Brandon Moreno -215 Alexandre Pantoja +185

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Robert Whittaker -400 Dricus Du Plessis +300

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Jalin Turner -280 Dan Hooker +240

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Bo Nickal -2500 Val Woodburn +1200

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Niko Price -221 Robbie Lawler +186

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Jack Della Maddalena -925 Josiah Harrell +625

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Yazmin Jauregui -370 Denis Gomes +305

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Jimmy Crute -129 Alonzo Menifield +109

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Tatsuro Taira -1100 Edgar Chairez +725

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Vitor Petrino -225 Marcin Prachnio +190

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Cameron Saaiman -550 Terrance Mitchell +400

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Jesus Aguilar -144 Shannon Ross +124

Fighter UFC 290 Odds Play Esteban Ribovics -145 Kamuela Kirk +125

UFC 290 Best Bets & Predictions

Brandon Moreno (-215)

Brandon Moreno is set to defend his UFC flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja in UFC 290. These two fighters are very familiar with each other but Moreno has improved his striking significantly since his last fight against Pantoja in 2018. He has been working on his boxing and kickboxing and has shown improved accuracy and power in his recent fights

Moreno is a skilled grappler with a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He has a strong ground game and is comfortable fighting from his back or on top. Pantoja is also a skilled grappler and will be looking to take this fight to the mat but Moreno’s grappling should be sufficient to defend all the bad positions Pantoja may put him in.

Moreno has shown incredible mental toughness in his recent fights, particularly in his title fight against Deiveson Figueiredo. He was able to weather an early storm from Figueiredo and come back to win the fight. This mental toughness will serve him well against Pantoja, who is a tough opponent. Moreno is just battle-tested and has the five-round experience which should result in his retaining his flyweight title.

Bet on Brandon Moreno (-215)

Esteban Ribovics (-145)

Esteban Ribovics is a skilled striker that could punish Kamuela Kirk on the feet and with Kirk being a first-degree BJJ black belt he will want to keep this fight on the feet where he has a big striking advantage.

Ribovics is coming off a loss to Loik Radzhabov in his UFC debut fight and will be looking to get that one back against Kirk who originally pulled out of that fight back in March. He has now been in two full fight camps for Kirk and having that added time to get ready for this specific opponent should help him thoroughly in this matchup.

As long as he can keep this fight upright and on the feet it’s certainly his fight to lose as Kirk doesn’t have much for him in the striking and especially the cardio as well.