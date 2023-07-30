UFC News and Rumors

UFC 291 Bonuses: Justin Gaethje head kick leads the way for Performance Awards

Garrett Kerman
justin gaethje

Justin Gaethje’s highlight-reel finish of Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 291 earned him one of four Performance of the Night bonuses awarded by the UFC on Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This marks the 12th time in 12 UFC appearances that Gaethje has earned a $50,000 bonus, a remarkable feat that speaks to his exciting fighting style and ability to finish fights.

Gaethje’s Dominant Performance

Gaethje’s victory over Poirier was a dominant one, as he landed a devastating head kick that sent Poirier crashing to the canvas in the second round. The win earned Gaethje the UFC’s “BMF” title, a nod to his reputation as one of the most exciting fighters in the sport. Gaethje’s striking was on full display throughout the fight, as he landed a number of powerful leg kicks and punches that kept Poirier on the defensive.

UFC 291 Performance Of The Night Winners

In addition to Gaethje, three other fighters earned Performance of the Night bonuses at UFC 291. Derrick Lewis earned a bonus for his first-round knockout of Marcos Rogerio de Lima in the featured bout, while Bobby Green and Kevin Holland each earned bonuses for their impressive finishes earlier in the night.

Lewis’ Knockout of de Lima

Lewis’ knockout of de Lima was another highlight-reel finish, as he opened the fight with a Jorge Masvidal flying knee that sent de Lima to the canvas and then Lewis followed up with heavy ground and pound to seal the deal. Lewis’ contract is up but he would like to re-sign with the UFC before signing with any other organization he says.

Green and Holland’s Finishes

Green and Holland both earned their bonuses with impressive finishes earlier in the night. Green put Tony Ferguson to sleep with an arm-triangle choke in the third round in the last seconds of the fight of their lightweight bout, while Holland choked out Michael Chiesa with a D’Arce choke in the first round of their welterweight matchup.

UFC 291 was a night of exciting finishes and dominant performances, with Gaethje’s head kick leading the way. With his win over Poirier, Gaethje solidified his status as one of the top fighters in the lightweight division and put himself in position for a potential title shot in the near future. As for the other Performance of the Night winners, Lewis, Green, and Holland all made strong cases for themselves as rising stars in their respective divisions.

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
